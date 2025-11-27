The Best Ways To Prevent Mashed Potatoes From Becoming A Gluey Mess

Mashed potatoes, that humble but hearty side dish for many an all-American meal, are textbook comfort food, thanks to the abundant warmth, creamy texture, and rich foundation of salt and butter (and milk, if you choose to go that route, though whipped cream can also get you to fluffy mashed potatoes). However, it takes very little effort to turn mashed potatoes into a sticky, gluey side dish of sadness. To avoid that potato pitfall, The Takeout spoke with chef Jeremy Ford, who recently opened the restaurant Salt + Ash in the Florida Keys. He revealed that there are three ways to keep your mashed potatoes from turning into a grade school adhesive.

As is often the case with your favorite recipes, science contributes to mashed potatoes' consistency. "Mashed potatoes turn gluey when the starch granules inside the potato get over-worked," Ford tells us. "The moment you aggressively mix, blend, or process potatoes — especially in a food processor — you rupture those starch cells and the texture goes straight from silky to gummy." So the first secret for delicious mashed potatoes is to apply the kid glove approach: "At Salt + Ash, where the open fire is our signature, we treat potatoes almost like a protein: with restraint and a little respect," Ford explains.

That means folding the mashed potatoes, not over-mixing, and employing a less aggressive kitchen tool. "A ricer or food mill keeps the starch intact and guarantees that light, restaurant-level texture," says Ford. But you can also stave off that gluey texture even before it comes to the mashing part.