Cool Off With 11 Grocery Store Ice Creams We Found For $5 And Under

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Though it's fun to visit ice cream parlors with the most unusual flavors, there's also much to be gained from going to your local market and perusing the types of ice cream it has to offer. Most grocery stores sell a wide variety of ice cream flavors and styles in their frozen food section, including national and regional brands and even their own ice cream. Also, many of these ice creams are under $5, so they are ideal for those with tighter wallets.

And if you aren't able to stomach dairy for any number of reasons, there's another cool solution for you. There's been a rise of fantastic non-dairy frozen desserts that taste better than ice cream, like frosty oat milk treats, finger-licking fruit popsicles, and more. So grab a spoon and your grocery cart, and get ready to sample 11 grocery store ice creams we found for under $5.