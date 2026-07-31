Cool Off With 11 Grocery Store Ice Creams We Found For $5 And Under
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Though it's fun to visit ice cream parlors with the most unusual flavors, there's also much to be gained from going to your local market and perusing the types of ice cream it has to offer. Most grocery stores sell a wide variety of ice cream flavors and styles in their frozen food section, including national and regional brands and even their own ice cream. Also, many of these ice creams are under $5, so they are ideal for those with tighter wallets.
And if you aren't able to stomach dairy for any number of reasons, there's another cool solution for you. There's been a rise of fantastic non-dairy frozen desserts that taste better than ice cream, like frosty oat milk treats, finger-licking fruit popsicles, and more. So grab a spoon and your grocery cart, and get ready to sample 11 grocery store ice creams we found for under $5.
Horchata Inspired Ice Cream
As much of a limited-time legend as the Trader Joe's insulated mini tote bags that are back in time for summer, the grocery chain's Horchata Ice Cream transforms the renowned Latin American beverage into a tasty frozen dessert. With strong notes of cinnamon and a hint of sea salt, this smooth ice cream is mixed with horchata-flavored cookie pieces that lend a textural experience. The combination of flavors epitomize the summer experience: a little spicy and salty, and the right amount of cool to beat the heat.
Purchase a pint of the Horchata Ice Cream at Trader Joe's for $3.79.
Cookies 'N Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches
A decadent offshoot of Trader Joe's Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches, the Cookies 'N Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches are a fun treat for a hot day. These sandwiches feature rich chocolate chunk cookies filled with cookies & cream ice cream — a combination that's sure to appeal to fans of both treats.. Chewy yet still soft when they come straight out of the freezer, it's easy to eat the whole box in one sitting. (We won't judge if you do.)
Purchase a 4-pack box of Cookies 'N Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches from Trader Joe's for $4.99.
Kroger Butterfinger Peanut Butter Candy Crunch Frozen Dairy Dessert
Get your peanut butter fix with a tub of Kroger Butterfinger Peanut Butter Candy Crunch Frozen Dairy Dessert. Crispy Butterfinger pieces and peanut butter candy swirl blend with vanilla dairy dessert for a sweet and nutty taste. And it's surprisingly versatile: You can enjoy this delicious grocery store dairy dessert in a sundae, use it to level up milkshakes, and, of course, savor it on its own on a hot day.
Purchase a 48-ounce tub of Kroger Butterfinger Peanut Butter Candy Crunch Frozen Dairy Dessert at Kroger for $2.99.
Sundae Shoppe Orange Cream Bars
There's something about the Sundae Shoppe Orange Cream Bar that screams summer. It could be the orange sherbet shell that wraps the vanilla ice cream inside, or its classic shape and color, which gives us a burst of childhood nostalgia. A fantastic Aldi sweet treat that's perfect for summertime, this orange cream bar takes us back to warm breezy days at the beach or swimming at a neighbor's pool.
Purchase a 12-pack box of Sundae Shoppe Orange Cream Bars at Aldi for $3.25.
Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Sandwiches
Remember the days where we chased ice cream trucks to grab treats like ice cream sandwiches? Well, now you can grab a box of the Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches from Aldi for under $5. While it isn't a particularly unique grocery store ice cream dessert — it's vanilla flavored ice cream sandwiched in between two chocolate wafers — it's also a solid choice to reach for when you need a no-frills ice cream treat at the end of a long hot day.
Purchase a 12-pack box of Sundae Shoppe Vanila Ice Cream Sandwiches at Aldi for $2.95.
Publix Premium Chantilly Cake Ice Cream
Publix is known for their signature bakery items (we ranked them best to worst here), like the Chantilly Cake with its spongy vanilla base, strawberry filling, and thick Chantilly cream. Now this grocery store has made a limited-edition ice cream inspired by the dessert: the Publix Premium Chantilly Cake Ice Cream. Berry ribbons and almond flavored cake pieces are swirled into white cake-flavored ice cream for a delectable dessert that beats the summer heat.
Purchase a pint of Publix Premium Chantilly Cake Ice Cream at Publix or via Instacart for $3.31.
Mikawaya Mango Mochi Ice Cream
Bite-sized mango flavor packs a refreshing punch with Mikawaya Mango Mochi Ice Cream. Inspired by mochi, which is made from glutinous rice and known for its signature chewy texture, these treats have a tropical vibe thanks to the mango ice cream filling. Found at grocery stores like Grocery Outlet and Asian supermarkets like H Mart, these velvety desserts are perfect as a snack or as a treat on a sweltering day.
Purchase a 6-piece box of Mikawaya Mango Mochi Ice Cream at Grocery Outlet for $4.59.
365 by Whole Foods Market Mint Chip Oat Milk Frozen Dessert
Even though you can easily get oat milk coffees and matcha lattes, it's rare to find mint chocolate chip ice cream made from oat milk, especially one that's under $5, like 365 by Whole Foods Market Mint Chip Oat Milk Frozen Dessert at Whole Foods. For those worried about whether it still has the same flavor, worry not: As a reviewer for The New York Times mentioned, "365 Whole Foods Market Mint Chip Oat Milk Frozen Dessert meets the mint chip brief, with refreshing mint flavor and crunchy chocolate chips." It's the tasty glow up to mint chocolate chip we've all been waiting for.
Purchase a pint of 365 by Whole Foods Market Mint Chip Oat Milk Frozen Dessert at Whole Foods for $3.99.
365 by Whole Foods Market Strawberry Fruit Bars
Sometimes you just want something sweet and fruity while you're sitting in an air-conditioned room on a hot day. Consider grabbing a 365 by Whole Foods Market Strawberry Fruit Bar. Made with real strawberries, these tasty fruit bars are also great for jazzing up cocktails and mocktails and also provide that extra dash of energy to get you through the day.
Purchase a 4-pack of 365 by Whole Foods Market Strawberry Fruit Bars at Whole Foods for $4.69.
Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Ranked No. 7 in The Takeout's Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Flavors list, Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream is the gold standard for any vanilla ice cream fan. Madagascar vanilla is mixed with sweetened cream and real vanilla bean pieces for a wonderfully soft texture and fragrant flavor. With its straightforward yet rich nature, it's one of the most memorable grocery store ice cream flavors out there.
Purchase a 14-ounce tub of Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream at Target for $4.89.
Kinder Bueno Hazelnut Frozen Dairy Dessert
Get a one-of-a-kind tasting experience with Kinder Bueno Hazelnut Frozen Dairy Dessert. The dessert builds on the iconic taste of the candy with its swirl of soft hazelnut cream and crispy chocolate-covered pieces; it's then topped with a hazelnut disc and a dark chocolate drizzle. Perfect for an afternoon snack or after-dinner treat, this frozen dairy dessert is perfect for any chocolate connoisseur.
Purchase a 14-ounce tub of Kinder Bueno Hazelnut Frozen Dairy Dessert at Target for $3.51.