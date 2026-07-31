Why Some Aldi Shoppers Feel Catfished By This Popular Frozen Pizza

If customer reviews are anything to go by, Aldi is a great place for a delicious and quick frozen dinner, but just because the store's frozen section usually gets things right doesn't mean it always will. A case in point would be the Mama Cozzi's Tavern Style Pepperoni Pizza. A shopper made a post on Reddit with the caption: "Oh they were extra bold with the box picture (was terrible too)." The picture attached to the post shows the front of the pizza box next to the actual pizza, and it really does look quite a bit worse.

The original post is pretty straightforward in the sense that it's a customer who bought a frozen pizza and was disappointed in it, which makes the fairly robust conversation that followed in the comments section somewhat surprising. "There's a style of frozen pizza in the Midwest that this is trying to replicate," wrote one commenter. "And to be honest I think it does a good job at replicating it. The problem is that it's not the best style of frozen pizza."

There was some middling agreement that Chicago's Tavern Style is nothing to write home about, but mostly the comment section was full of people who disagreed entirely. "Literally had this for dinner tonight and my husband and I loved it. I want to get more!" wrote one Redditor. Another comment agreed, saying, "First time I have ever eaten an entire frozen pizza in one sitting. It is like a cracker topped with pizza stuff."