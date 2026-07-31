Why Some Aldi Shoppers Feel Catfished By This Popular Frozen Pizza
If customer reviews are anything to go by, Aldi is a great place for a delicious and quick frozen dinner, but just because the store's frozen section usually gets things right doesn't mean it always will. A case in point would be the Mama Cozzi's Tavern Style Pepperoni Pizza. A shopper made a post on Reddit with the caption: "Oh they were extra bold with the box picture (was terrible too)." The picture attached to the post shows the front of the pizza box next to the actual pizza, and it really does look quite a bit worse.
The original post is pretty straightforward in the sense that it's a customer who bought a frozen pizza and was disappointed in it, which makes the fairly robust conversation that followed in the comments section somewhat surprising. "There's a style of frozen pizza in the Midwest that this is trying to replicate," wrote one commenter. "And to be honest I think it does a good job at replicating it. The problem is that it's not the best style of frozen pizza."
There was some middling agreement that Chicago's Tavern Style is nothing to write home about, but mostly the comment section was full of people who disagreed entirely. "Literally had this for dinner tonight and my husband and I loved it. I want to get more!" wrote one Redditor. Another comment agreed, saying, "First time I have ever eaten an entire frozen pizza in one sitting. It is like a cracker topped with pizza stuff."
It may be personal preference, but you can always improve Aldi's frozen pizza
Seeing as there were several people who said they like this frozen pizza despite it looking different than the image on the box (what food product image doesn't embellish the real thing?), it's safe to assume that Mama Cozzi's Tavern Style Pepperoni is better than Aldi's Proper Good Pizza Soup pouch. In any case, if you have one of these frozen pizzas on hand and the Reddit post is making you think twice about throwing it in the oven, you might as well try to improve it first.
Aldi sells Park Street Deli Buffalo Chicken Dip, which is worth adding to pizza, and there's no reason why it wouldn't work here. If it's the burnt edges that are troubling you, several people in the comments section pointed out that you could reduce the cook time by a couple minutes below what the box recommends.
If you're not a fan of the thin crust, there may not be much you can do to remedy that since the pizza comes pre-assembled, but you can add extra toppings with little issue. Not enough pepperoni? Grab a bag and toss some on there. You could also go for old-school pizza toppings like anchovies and hot dogs. Given the fact some people liked it, this frozen pizza may still be worth the risk of getting catfished by the box — and there's only one way to find out.