This Frozen Dessert Is Back At Trader Joe's And Fans Are Worried It'll Sell Out: 'My Store Only Had 2 Bags Left'
No FOMO hits quite like Trader Joe's FOMO. Because of its relatively limited shelf space and its commitment to keeping prices low, Trader Joe's is known to cycle through products without mercy. It doesn't matter if you adore those Loaded Mashed Potatoes shoppers rave about — once the holidays are over, you'll have to make like Mets fans and wait till next year. So we're sure you understand the urgency that shoppers feel when Trader Joe's Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites hits the shelves again for a limited time.
Unlike many Trader Joe's items, these Ice Cream Bites aren't seasonal. They were first introduced in March 2026, where they became an instant hit among TJ's faithful. "DANGEROUS," declared one Reddit post. "These are the absolute perfect ratio of cookie dough to ice cream," raved another fan on Facebook. But eventually they sold out, leaving Trader Joe's fans to pine for their eventual return. Now that it's arrived, they're not taking any chances: one commenter on Instagram said "My store only had 2 bags left! They're so hard to find!" We can only hope everyone who wants them can get a bag before they're gone.
What makes Trader Joe's Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites so special?
Why are shoppers so desperate for these frozen treats? Well, just take a look at the name: Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites! Who could possibly resist such a thing? Taking as inspiration the experience of stealing spoonfuls of cookie dough in childhood (and hopefully avoiding salmonella — steer clear of these egg cooking mistakes to stay safe) and turning it into a sweet dessert, Trader Joe's has encased little dollops of vanilla ice cream in a dense, chewy cookie dough exterior.
Even those who aren't head over heels for cookie dough (for some reason) love this snack. "I'm not a huge fan of cookie dough but an employee was handing out samples and it's INCREDIBLE," said one Reddit commenter. "I didn't end up buying them but I've regretted that every day since." The only downside to these bites? The fact that there are only twelve to a bag. No wonder these things are flying off the shelves. (If you end up missing them, you can console yourself with the raspberry-filled donuts that have customers running to the freezer section.)