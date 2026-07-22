Trader Joe's New Gooey Donut Has Customers Running To The Freezer Section
If there's one Trader Joe's myth that people still believe but shouldn't, it's that the store only sells health food. One of the chain's latest products to hit the freezer section, Raspberry Filled Donuts, is a prime example of this. They pretty much disqualify themselves from the health food category with their name alone, but dedicated fans of the grocer know better than to assume everything at the store is nutritious. They cherish sweet treats like candies folks can grab from Trader Joe's, and many are chomping at the bit to try the recently released donuts.
Each $3.99 package contains six filled donuts, which Trader Joe's describes as a sort of fusion between "German Berliners, French beignets, and good-old American donut holes." They just need two hours to thaw in the fridge before people can bite into the soft, airy exterior and get a taste of the raspberry puree filling that, let's face it, is the main draw. If your mouth is watering, you're not alone.
Folks on the subreddit r/traderjoes are getting excited for their next trip to the store. One person said, "I'm going to have to look for these now! Love jelly donuts!" Another commented, "Definitely going to try these." Overall, loyal Trader Joe's fans are liking what they're seeing, but with that said, some skeptics aren't sold on the donuts just yet.
Trader Joe's new freezer dessert does have critics
Although many are clamoring to get their hands on Trader Joe's new donut hole, not everyone is convinced it's worth the $3.99. One glaring concern is related to the size of the donuts. After some speculation from fellow Redditors, the original poster in one discussion confirmed, "The donuts aren't that large." However, the serving size is two, and another person mentioned that was enough for a satisfying nosh.
People who have actually tried them also shared mixed reviews. One person commented on Reddit, "They're actually incredible. I ate 5 of 6 tonight," later adding that they ate three of them without thawing. Despite any drawbacks that might put some off purchasing them, another person noted, "As for me, I'll be buying them again before they disappear." However, on an Instagram post about the donuts, one person bluntly said, "They are gross." When asked to elaborate as to why, they added, "We tried them at my store when they came out they just taste like really greasy donuts lol."
Another aspect about the freezer item that is causing pushback is the ingredient list. "Lot of garbage in the ingredients sadly," one person remarked on Instagram. While it's true that the list may include ingredients people typically won't see in a health food market, Trader Joe's Raspberry Filled Donuts are clearly meant to be enjoyed as a sweet treat. But if those ingredients are a dealbreaker, folks can make their own quick donuts in the air fryer.