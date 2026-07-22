Trader Joe's New Gooey Donut Has Customers Running To The Freezer Section

If there's one Trader Joe's myth that people still believe but shouldn't, it's that the store only sells health food. One of the chain's latest products to hit the freezer section, Raspberry Filled Donuts, is a prime example of this. They pretty much disqualify themselves from the health food category with their name alone, but dedicated fans of the grocer know better than to assume everything at the store is nutritious. They cherish sweet treats like candies folks can grab from Trader Joe's, and many are chomping at the bit to try the recently released donuts.

Each $3.99 package contains six filled donuts, which Trader Joe's describes as a sort of fusion between "German Berliners, French beignets, and good-old American donut holes." They just need two hours to thaw in the fridge before people can bite into the soft, airy exterior and get a taste of the raspberry puree filling that, let's face it, is the main draw. If your mouth is watering, you're not alone.

Folks on the subreddit r/traderjoes are getting excited for their next trip to the store. One person said, "I'm going to have to look for these now! Love jelly donuts!" Another commented, "Definitely going to try these." Overall, loyal Trader Joe's fans are liking what they're seeing, but with that said, some skeptics aren't sold on the donuts just yet.