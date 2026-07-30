Want To Finally Know Where Costco's Blueberries Come From? It's Complicated

The American food supply chain is globalized and has been for quite some time, which can make it difficult to pinpoint where exactly our food is coming from. In an ideal world, customers would have access to a well-drawn map of where their food started out and how it got to their plate, but that's difficult for grocery stores to manage. That difficulty can help explain why deciphering where Costco sources its blueberries is more or less an estimated guess with infrequent clarity.

To its credit, Costco's website does specify that its fresh blueberries are sourced from the United States, Mexico, Canada, Chile, Peru, Argentina, or Uruguay. But while that is helpful in the sense that it tells us the blueberries basically come from all over the Western Hemisphere, it does lack somewhat in the details department. One of the common mistakes people make when shopping for blueberries is not buying local, but the fact that the United States is listed among the others doesn't mean the particular package you pick up will be American-grown.

That's not the case with the Kirkland Signature Organic Frozen Blueberries, which come from blueberry farms in Oregon, Washington, and California via the Scenic Fruit Company. This company used to sell frozen blueberries at Costco under its own brand but has since pivoted to supplying the Kirkland Signature version (which helps you save money at Costco). Because Costco doesn't display the companies behind its Kirkland brand products, it's possible this has changed, but there's been no news of a shift. A minor recall in 2023 of Scenic Fruit Company's frozen strawberries sold at Costco would suggest the partnership is ongoing.