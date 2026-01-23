The Case For Buying Frozen Blueberries Over Fresh

Don't believe the lies of the Fresh Fruit Mafia! It is fake news that fresh is always best, particularly when it comes to frozen blueberries. Not only are there times when the frozen product is as good as its fresh counterpart — there are actually instances when the iced berries are preferable.

The Takeout spoke to Inez Be, director of marketing at the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, and Devon Golem, PhD, RD, LDN, a registered dietician providing food and nutrition education. These experts shared all the reasons why you should keep a stock of blueberries in your freezer.

First, and perhaps most importantly, frozen blueberries just taste good. "Frozen blueberries are specially picked for ripeness and frozen at the peak of freshness, straight from the farm," Be explained, which is also why frozen blueberries have a more vibrant color than fresh.

"Frozen can actually have better flavor than out-of-season fresh!" Golem affirmed, adding, "Out-of-season fresh blueberries aren't picked at their prime and need to travel long distances, which can cause a lack of flavor and nutrients." So that they can survive transport, blueberries destined for supermarket produce sections are usually picked and packed before they're fully ripe — when at their sweetest and juiciest, they're just too delicate. "They're reliable and affordable, consistent in quality and taste, and easy to keep on hand and enjoy whenever you need them for a recipe," Be shared, referring to the convenience of the frozen fruits.