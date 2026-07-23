Here's Your One Last Shot At The Olive Garden Never-Ending Pasta Pass
Olive Garden recently notified the public that its 2026 Never-Ending Pasta Pass promotion was sold out, leaving fans of the chain who didn't score one with no other option but to try to secure one next year. And yet it seems the pasta gods intervened on behalf of those disappointed souls. The chain is now issuing more Pasta Passes to customers via a social media sweepstakes, giving folks one more shot to obtain the coveted freebie.
Olive Garden has revealed on Instagram that it will be awarding an additional 100 Pasta Passes to fans who enter the sweepstakes online. All people have to do to enter the contest is follow Olive Garden on Instagram, like the post announcing the sweepstakes, and leave a comment tagging a friend on that post.
The contest will run from July 22 to 27, so there's still plenty of time for people who are just learning about this to enter. Winners will be notified by direct message through Instagram on or around July 29 and will have just two days to respond via email to claim their prize, so it's important to keep an eye out for a special message around that time if you enter. It's a valuable prize and folks won't want to miss out just because they forgot to check their social media.
What Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Pass includes
People might get a bit more bang for their buck at Carrabba's instead of Olive Garden under normal circumstances, but that's no longer the case when OG's pasta is free. By presenting the Never-Ending Pasta Pass to the server before ordering, dine-in customers can enjoy the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl at zero cost. Typically, that entitles folks to choose their favorite noodle shape, sauce, and toppings while enjoying endless breadsticks and soup or salad. The Never Ending Pasta Bowl will be featured at the Italian chain from August 24 through November 22, giving a few lucky fans roughly two months of unlimited extra cheesy Olive Garden pasta at no charge.
Historically, the Never-Ending Pasta Pass sells out quickly. In 2020, it only took 45 minutes for Olive Garden to run out, and in 2019 the Lifetime Pasta Passes disappeared in milliseconds. It's no mystery why. According to the contest's official rules, that much free pasta has an approximate retail value of $10,000.
The NEPP can't be used for delivery or takeout, and much like a Costco membership card, it can't be shared with friends. Anyone thinking about being clever by attempting to put in multiple entries may want to think twice because that will disqualify you from the sweepstakes. You get one shot at this extra chance to win the prize of free pasta, so anyone interested should act fast before the entry deadline of July 27 has passed.