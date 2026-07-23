Here's Your One Last Shot At The Olive Garden Never-Ending Pasta Pass

Olive Garden recently notified the public that its 2026 Never-Ending Pasta Pass promotion was sold out, leaving fans of the chain who didn't score one with no other option but to try to secure one next year. And yet it seems the pasta gods intervened on behalf of those disappointed souls. The chain is now issuing more Pasta Passes to customers via a social media sweepstakes, giving folks one more shot to obtain the coveted freebie.

Olive Garden has revealed on Instagram that it will be awarding an additional 100 Pasta Passes to fans who enter the sweepstakes online. All people have to do to enter the contest is follow Olive Garden on Instagram, like the post announcing the sweepstakes, and leave a comment tagging a friend on that post.

The contest will run from July 22 to 27, so there's still plenty of time for people who are just learning about this to enter. Winners will be notified by direct message through Instagram on or around July 29 and will have just two days to respond via email to claim their prize, so it's important to keep an eye out for a special message around that time if you enter. It's a valuable prize and folks won't want to miss out just because they forgot to check their social media.