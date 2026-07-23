Review: Once You Pop It's Very Easy To Stop With Pringles X Buffalo Wild Wings Flavored Crisps
I was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, so it probably comes as no surprise that I love Buckeye-born Buffalo Wild Wings, formerly known as Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck. In 2025, I tasted every Buffalo Wild Wings sauce available and was surprised to find that the company churns out way more sauce options than I realized. Naturally, then, when I heard that Pringles was collaborating with the B-Dubs enterprise, I was stoked; the wing brand's variety of sauce options seemed the perfect pick to enjoy over flavored chips (although, if we're being technical, Pringles are crisps not chips).
The Pringles and Buffalo Wild Wings collab is available at certain retailers in July, but goes nationwide in September. The lineup features three popular B-Dubs flavors: Parmesan Garlic, Medium Buffalo, and Asian Zing. I gotta say, though excited about the new offering, I was a little wary of how well it would be executed. Being the wing fan that I am, I could only hope Buffalo Wild Wings' signature taste would come through in an authentic and truly flavorful way.
So, does it? Stick around to find out. I put all three Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings flavors to the test to bring you my most unfiltered opinion on the mashup, along with the details you need to get your paws on the new release.
Methodology
The potato crisps crisps taste-tested as part of the Pringles and Buffalo Wild Wings collaboration were sent to me in exchange for my unbiased review. I based my reviews on my first impressions of each flavor and how well it lived up to the lofty expectations that come with taking inspiration from the restaurant chain. Dates, availability, pricing, and other details are subject to change.
What does the Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings range taste like?
I grabbed my three cans of Buffalo Wild Wings Pringles and prepared to dig in. First up on the list was Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings Parmesan Garlic. Being the bold flavor that it is, I found it odd that a whiff of the crisp smelled like nothing. I gave it a hesitant first bite and was pleasantly surprised — though B-Dubs' Parmesan Garlic isn't my favorite sauce, there was lots of potent cheesy flavor in this crisp. That said, there was little to no garlic essence, which I think some people may find disappointing.
Next came the flavor I looked forward to most: Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings Medium Buffalo. Unfortunately, I found this flavor unsettling and weird; rather than featuring the tangy, creamy heat my taste buds know and love, it exuded a very sharp and potent taste that was generally unappetizing. It was almost as if each flavor note presented itself at a different time — tangy at first, then hot, then creamy — yet none of this in a pleasing, harmonious way.
The final flavor in the lineup was Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings Asian Zing, which, based on my experience with the sauce, I thought would be among my favorites. It wasn't. It tasted like stir-fry on a crisp — its garlic and soy notes were front and center, but I felt it needed a touch of sweetness and a touch more heat to help balance its mundane flavor.
The Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings collab is a flop
After tasting each flavor of the Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings collection, I'm honestly not impressed. Yes, Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings Parmesan Garlic was decent, but I feel like you could get a similar or better flavor from virtually any cheesy chip on the market. The other two Pringles options were a total bust for me. Medium Buffalo was the worst of the three with its disconcerting flavor, while Asian Zing tasted like something I'd eat poured over noodles rather than over a flavored crisp. I'm at least glad they didn't include B-Dubs' Lemon Pepper flavor as part of the lineup — that sauce is, to me, the worst and most unappetizing sauce Buffalo Wild Wings has, and would've tasted horrible on chips.
As far as texture is concerned, these Pringles feature all the same unique texture and classic crunch you'd expect from the brand. You should also note that they're extremely fragile, making it nearly impossible to find a single whole crisp anywhere in the can.
Overall, I think the seasonings would've tasted better if the brands had focused on flavor rather than accuracy. I know it must be hard trying to get a crisp to taste like a chicken wing sauce, but at the end of the day, it still needs to taste good — sadly, Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings just didn't do it for me.
Where can I find Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings crisps?
As previously noted, the Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings collection is on select shelves in July. Expect to see the full lineup at your nearest participating retailer nationwide in September, just in time for all your fall-time snacking and tailgating needs.
As for how long Buffalo Wild Wings Pringles will stick around, the official details haven't been released yet. Neither Pringles nor Buffalo Wild Wings is explicitly stating how long we can expect to see Buffalo Wild Wings-flavored Pringles on shelves, so if you're interested in trying them for yourself, I'd recommend getting your hands on them as soon as possible.
How much do Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings cost?
As of the time of publication, the Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings range had a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $2.69 per container. The pricing is slightly higher than that of other Pringles varieties on the shelves, which isn't uncommon for new releases. Pringles' Sour Cream and Onion variety, for example, costs $2.27 at my local Walmart for 5.5 ounces, as does its Cheddar Cheese and BBQ flavors.
If you can't find Buffalo Wild Wings Pringles at a store near you this summer and absolutely cannot wait until September, remember that Pringles still sells a variety of fun and totally unexpected flavors that could help scratch that itch until the official Buffalo Wild Wings and Pringles collab rolls out this fall. Flavors like Pringles Beer Battered Onion Rings, Carolina Pulled Pork BBQ, and Cheesy Jalapeno Popper were all available at my local Walmart at the time of publication, so enjoy — who knows, you might even stumble upon a new favorite along the way!