Review: Once You Pop It's Very Easy To Stop With Pringles X Buffalo Wild Wings Flavored Crisps

I was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, so it probably comes as no surprise that I love Buckeye-born Buffalo Wild Wings, formerly known as Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck. In 2025, I tasted every Buffalo Wild Wings sauce available and was surprised to find that the company churns out way more sauce options than I realized. Naturally, then, when I heard that Pringles was collaborating with the B-Dubs enterprise, I was stoked; the wing brand's variety of sauce options seemed the perfect pick to enjoy over flavored chips (although, if we're being technical, Pringles are crisps not chips).

The Pringles and Buffalo Wild Wings collab is available at certain retailers in July, but goes nationwide in September. The lineup features three popular B-Dubs flavors: Parmesan Garlic, Medium Buffalo, and Asian Zing. I gotta say, though excited about the new offering, I was a little wary of how well it would be executed. Being the wing fan that I am, I could only hope Buffalo Wild Wings' signature taste would come through in an authentic and truly flavorful way.

So, does it? Stick around to find out. I put all three Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings flavors to the test to bring you my most unfiltered opinion on the mashup, along with the details you need to get your paws on the new release.