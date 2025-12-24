Buffalo Wild Wings Had A Different Name For 16 Years. Here's What The Chain Used To Be Called

Buffalo Wild Wings has become a staple of the restaurant industry in the United States in the 43 years since it first opened in 1982. Today, while some love Buffalo Wild Wings for its array of delicious appetizers and remarkable selection of alcohol — the latter of which makes up 25% of all sales at the restaurant — most fans of the sports bar chain that you speak to are likely to cite its titular chicken wings as the star of the show. However, its chicken wings were once forced to share the spotlight with another staple item as the restaurant was actually known as Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck for the first 16 years the chain was in business.

First opening near Ohio State University in Columbus, Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck was a way for founders Jim Disbrow and Scott Lowrey to bring food from their hometown of Buffalo, New York to the Midwest. While the chicken wings (which were once considered trash but rose to prominence as a staple of New York cuisine) became a massive hit, the same couldn't be said for beef on weck, which was left in the more popular menu item's shadow as time went on. Thus, Buffalo's take on a roast beef sandwich was slowly phased out from both the name and the menu at large as the sports bar began to franchise, eventually being removed entirely in 1998; putting an end to the BW3 era of the popular restaurant.