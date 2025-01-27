Pringles' New Collab Is Bringing Us A Truly Unexpected Flavor Combination

Snack collaborations seem to be all the rage these days, what with Nesquik and Tollhouse teaming up to create cookie milk, Popeyes teasing Don Julio tequila-flavored something, and a rumored Subway-Doritos collab. It's no surprise, then, that Pringles would jump on the trend, although the partner the company has chosen — along with the flavor — seem to be raising a few eyebrows. According to the Snackolator Instagram account, we can expect to see Miller Lite co-branded beer can chicken Pringles sometime around May 2025.

Even Snackolator calls the potato chips "Miller Lite beer-flavored," although the company announcement they cite describes the product as having "a crispy hoppy aroma and roasted chicken flavor." Many of the comments on the Instagram announcement seem to assume the chips are beer-flavored as well, although some see it as a good thing while others are less excited.

Even if beer-flavored chips were in the works, it would hardly be unprecedented, with Guinness thick-cut potato chips already on the market. Still, the one thing everyone seems to forget is that the product isn't supposed to be Miller Lite-flavored so much as it is beer can chicken-flavored. Beer can chicken is a cooking technique rather than an ingredient (hence the "can" in the name). It remains to be seen whether the chips actually have any real beer flavor to them. Perhaps they'll taste more like the rotisserie chicken-flavored Pringles or the now-retired Wendy's spicy chicken chips.