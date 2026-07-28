The Hands Down Best Store-Bought Frozen Pepperoni Pizza Knocks DiGiorno Down A Peg

While frozen pizza isn't any match compared to the fresh stuff, it's one of the most convenient freezer meals you can keep on hand. And when it comes to varieties, we know that pepperoni is typically the hot seller in most households. That's why we once ranked 10 brands of store-bought pepperoni pizza to decide which one packed the most satisfaction into every bite. Surprisingly, the brand many of us think of when we think of a puffy frozen pizza, DiGiorno, fell mostly in the middle of the pack, landing in fourth place.

Our surprise winner came from a brand called Pizza Antica, and it was almost unfair, since it comes with a fully cooked Neapolitan-style pizza crust (complete with char marks and all). And to ensure the pepperoni was distributed evenly, it comes vacuum-packed in a small separate packet that's included with the pizza. Our taste tester loved this pizza, saying, "I've found the answer to the ultimate comfort pizza, and it's the spicy, rich, and cheesy Pizza Antica Pepperoni Pizza. I'm still grappling with how to describe this pizza because there was not a hint of the typical dry and hard frozen pizza crust. The crust is thin but moist, chewy but soft, like a foldable, but floppy New York-style pizza, with the classic Neapolitan-style leopard crust and charred spots."