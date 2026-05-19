10 Store-Bought Frozen Pepperoni Pizzas Ranked Worst To Best

The frozen pizza landscape is constantly evolving and innovating. Frozen pizza consumption increased by over 90% during the first month of the pandemic as people sought comforting yet convenient foods (via Adweek). That boom isn't slowing down. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the frozen pizza market is expected to reach $39.4 billion by 2031, thanks to an annual growth rate of nearly 8%.

Every frozen pizza fan knows that some are simply better than others. When I set out to rank the best pepperoni options the industry has to offer, I decided to focus only on the classic varieties to keep things simple. But my pizza-tasting adventure also introduced new questions about frozen pizza. Like, why do the pepperonis fall to the bottom half of the pizza with some brands, and others come out of the box with the pepperoni still frozen in place? Why do pizza companies feel the need to point out that they use real cheese — what's the alternative? And what makes the word "fresch" better than "fresh"?

Fortunately, in my search for the best and worst store-bought frozen pizza brands, I did get answers to some of these questions. Most importantly, I answered the question of which brands of frozen pepperoni pizzas are the best and which are the worst.