My Go-To Restaurant In Chicago's West Loop Serves A Classic Japanese Street Food

Ever since I was a preteen, I've had a fascination with Japanese cuisine — one that has led me to many delightful restaurants in the Chicagoland area. As is the case for many Americans, sushi was my first exposure to Japanese food. (All Blue Sushi in Bolingbrook, Illinois, is the coolest sushi restaurant I've ever been to.) However, my absolute favorite Japanese dish eventually became okonomiyaki, in large part due to my tremendous experiences at Gaijin — a high-end restaurant in Chicago's West Loop that serves both Hiroshima- and Osaka-style okonomiyaki to excited customers six days a week.

I first went to Gaijin a few years back after researching the food of Osaka, the city dubbed "the Kitchen of Japan," and discovering that the West Loop restaurant was among the only ones in the city to serve the popular street food. Since then, I have tried three of the restaurant's Osaka-style okonomiyaki pancakes — pork belly and bacon with bonito; tempura shrimp with corn, butter, and puffy arare rice crackers; and slow-cooked beef with roasted garlic and scallions. I have absolutely adored each one of them. The crispy exterior of each cabbage-based pancake is complemented by the flavorful protein and the sweet and savory okonomiyaki sauce it is topped with.

Plus, considering okonomiyaki literally translates to "grilled as you like it," Gaijin offers a handful of additional toppings to choose from to ensure your dish is perfectly tailored to your taste buds. I always add cheese to my okonomiyaki, but those looking for extra protein can request bacon, and sauce lovers can incorporate sriracha mayo into their order.