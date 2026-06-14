As A One Piece Fan, This Illinois Sushi Restaurant Is The Coolest I've Ever Been To
"One Piece" is my favorite anime series of all time, and as the story has continued to unfold, one recurring theme has persisted throughout: a love and appreciation for food. Whether it's the grandiose banquets that the crew throws at the end of a successful journey or the endless array of recipes Sanji makes on the ship throughout the series, feasts are abundant in the world of "One Piece." So, when that sentiment is replicated in the real world, it's all the more impressive. For me, All Blue Sushi in Bolingbrook, Illinois, is able to capture that feeling incredibly well, with its decor, memorabilia, and, of course, its remarkable food.
I made my first visit to the All Blue Sushi — which is named after a legendary and mystical ocean in "One Piece" that contains fish from every sea in the world — soon after it first opened in 2023. From life-sized statues of several of the anime's main characters (most notably Luffy, who stands in the restaurant's entryway) to walls made to look like those you'd find on a pirate ship, each step you take is an immersive experience into the "One Piece" world.
As for the dining experience itself, the seafood I enjoyed at the restaurant was better than I had initially expected. While many don't expect great food out of even the best themed restaurants, All Blue Sushi had an expansive assortment of incredible seafood that is better than many popular sushi chains in the Chicagoland area.
All Blue Sushi is a one-of-a-kind experience for One Piece fans
Unlike the Popeyes x "One Piece" collaboration that began and ended with a simple meal, the references to the anime and manga can be found beyond just the marketing and decor – they are also within the menu itself. From the salmon-focused Zeff Roll (a consistent favorite of mine), named after Baratie's head chef, to the tempura- and cucumber-centric Going Merry and Sunny Rolls, which are named for the Straw Hat crew's pirate ships, so many of the best dishes you can get from All Blue Sushi are homages to the show and its most beloved characters and locations.
Luckily, if you're a "One Piece" fan in Chicago and these specialty rolls sound enticing, you're in for a treat. While All Blue Sushi is about a 40-minute drive from the city, it's also all-you-can-eat, meaning that those with big appetites can enjoy as many of these specialty rolls as they like. Though the "One Piece"-themed food is obviously the main selling point, I would argue that the restaurant's simple nigiri is among the very best in the area, as well. So, while I'm usually one to recommend trying to get the most bang for your buck at buffets and AYCE establishments, I'd say you should instead try your best to savor the experience while you dine at All Blue Sushi — it's a truly one-of-a-kind restaurant that'll leave you wanting more as you say bon voyage.