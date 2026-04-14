Popeyes Dives Into The World Of Anime With New One Piece Meal — Here's What Fans Will Get
"One Piece" can be an intimidating series when you're just getting started. Eiichiro Oda's pirate manga has been ongoing since 1997, and the anime has been running since 1999, making it older than many members of its audience nowadays. The live-action Netflix show, released in 2023, is a bit more approachable. Shortly following the second season premiere in March 2026 comes an entirely new "One Piece" collaboration: Japanese anime studio Toei Animation is teaming up with U.S. chicken chain Popeyes for a limited-time menu.
Despite the series' name, the new Luffy Bento Bundle actually comes with two pieces of Popeyes' iconic chicken fried in beef tallow, alongside a mac and cheese cup, a Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade, and a little strawberry Chopper's Cupcake named for (and slightly resembling) the smallest member of the Straw Hat Pirates. Assuming you've always been a little curious, the magical Gum-Gum fruit, which gave Monkey D. Luffy his stretchy powers, apparently tastes like pineapple, blue raspberry, orange, and lemonade, at least in the Popeyes interpretation.
On top of that, some collectables will also be available. These include shirts, keychains, and a special Luffy-adorned bento box, the latter of which the first 200 people to order the meal at select locations in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, and New York will receive for free.
The rest of the Popeyes One Piece menu
The promotion officially starts on April 13, while the non-edible collectables go on sale online on April 15. The full Luffy Bento Bundle goes for $13.99, while its individual contents are also on the menu. The Luffy Bento Box, which includes just the chicken and the mac, costs $7.99 – they will be served in a paperboard box with a Luffy design. If you want just the Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade or the Chopper's Cupcake, they will cost you $3.49 and $3.99, respectively.
This isn't the first time Popeyes has run special tie-in promotions, as the Luffy Bento Bundle bears a few similarities to Popeyes' Freddy Fazbear Crunch menu, a combo meal tying in with the video game-inspired "Five Nights at Freddy's" films. Beyond the new lemonade and cupcake, the One Piece menu otherwise seems like pretty standard Popeyes fare in some unique containers, rather than the much more experimental Popeyes pickle menu we reviewed in 2025.