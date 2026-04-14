Popeyes Dives Into The World Of Anime With New One Piece Meal — Here's What Fans Will Get

"One Piece" can be an intimidating series when you're just getting started. Eiichiro Oda's pirate manga has been ongoing since 1997, and the anime has been running since 1999, making it older than many members of its audience nowadays. The live-action Netflix show, released in 2023, is a bit more approachable. Shortly following the second season premiere in March 2026 comes an entirely new "One Piece" collaboration: Japanese anime studio Toei Animation is teaming up with U.S. chicken chain Popeyes for a limited-time menu.

Despite the series' name, the new Luffy Bento Bundle actually comes with two pieces of Popeyes' iconic chicken fried in beef tallow, alongside a mac and cheese cup, a Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade, and a little strawberry Chopper's Cupcake named for (and slightly resembling) the smallest member of the Straw Hat Pirates. Assuming you've always been a little curious, the magical Gum-Gum fruit, which gave Monkey D. Luffy his stretchy powers, apparently tastes like pineapple, blue raspberry, orange, and lemonade, at least in the Popeyes interpretation.

On top of that, some collectables will also be available. These include shirts, keychains, and a special Luffy-adorned bento box, the latter of which the first 200 people to order the meal at select locations in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, and New York will receive for free.