Who Actually Has The Better Deals On Side Dishes: Costco Or Sam's Club?

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It comes as no real surprise that Costco and Sam's Club are popular places to get your groceries, given that pound for pound they're generally pretty affordable, but just because both stores have the same business model doesn't necessarily mean they offer equally good deals. Nutritious side dishes from Sam's Club can make for a great workday lunch, and plenty of Costco premade side dishes would be welcome at a small party, but which store should you choose if you're on a budget?

To find out, we did a little digging into each store's inventory and found some comparable side dishes so we could place them side by side for a price comparison, though the price can vary by location. Sam's Club's kale pasta salad ($5.12 per pound) is like Costco's tortellini pasta salad ($7.37 per pound), though the latter drops the kale and adds salami. The price difference here clearly favors Sam's Club, and that trend continues into our next side dish.

Everybody loves shrimp even if they do get confused with sea bugs sometimes, and nowhere is shrimp better served than in a simple cocktail tray. Costco's shrimp cocktail platter, which costs $12.47 per pound, doesn't break any molds with its lemon slices and cocktail sauce, but it does specify that it uses 21/25 shrimp (here's how to decode grocery store shrimp sizes). Meanwhile, Sam's Club's shrimp tray costs $10.14 per pound and doesn't specify the size of the shrimp, though they do look a touch smaller.