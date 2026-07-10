Pack This Side Dish From Sam's Club For An Easy, Nutritious Work Lunch
Most ready-made grocery store side dishes are just that: sides. But head over to the prepared meals section at Sam's Club, and you'll find its Member's Mark Mediterranean Kale Pasta Salad, a nutrient-dense side dish that's also hearty enough to serve as a complete meal. With a 4.5-star rating from more than 7,500 ratings, it's clearly a customer favorite.
Weighing about 1.5 pounds, it comes with five servings to anchor an entire week's worth of lunches with almost no effort required. Priced at $5.12 per pound, it breaks down to roughly $1.80 per serving — significantly less than any lunch you could ever buy out. The salad is a combination of shredded kale, slightly sweet and chewy sun-dried tomatoes, protein-packed crumbled feta and shredded parmesan cheese, and short-cut pasta in every bite, all tossed in a rich garlic-basil vinaigrette.
The salad has a nutritional profile of 11 grams of protein, 23 grams of fat, 28 grams of carbohydrates, and 4 grams of fiber. It also delivers 15% of the daily value of calcium — only 10% less than a glass of milk based on a 2,000-calorie diet. You'll also get 10% of the daily value of iron and potassium — comparable to the amount of iron in about 3 ounces of red meat and the potassium in one medium banana. Not to mention, these are just the nutrients listed on the label; the kale also contributes vitamins A, C, K, and B6 along with manganese, folate, and antioxidants.
Easy ways to make an already great pasta salad even better
If you want to make this pasta salad even more filling, simply amp up the protein and fiber. Grilled chicken breast, salmon, and steak all work well for protein, while legumes can double as a plant-based source of protein and added fiber. Cannellini or garbanzo beans (a.k.a chickpeas) are especially good choices, since they complement the Mediterranean flavors of the salad without overpowering it.
You can build upon the pasta salad even further with other nutrient-dense additions that enhance both flavor and texture without requiring much prep. A handful of cherry tomatoes or cucumber can add freshness, fiber, and hydration, while roasted red peppers can bring a subtle sweetness that complements the garlic-basil dressing. If you like a little crunch to your salads, top with zinc-rich pumpkin seeds or slivered almonds to add a satisfying contrast along with a touch of additional protein and fiber.
If you find you already love the salad just as it is, simply doubling your serving is another easy way to make it more satisfying while also increasing the salad's overall nutrition. Whether you're looking for a healthy lunch to help keep you full, or simply a convenient meal that doesn't sacrifice flavor, this pasta salad serves as a versatile base. The only meal prep that might be easier than this is Costco's new fajita meal kit.