Pack This Side Dish From Sam's Club For An Easy, Nutritious Work Lunch

Most ready-made grocery store side dishes are just that: sides. But head over to the prepared meals section at Sam's Club, and you'll find its Member's Mark Mediterranean Kale Pasta Salad, a nutrient-dense side dish that's also hearty enough to serve as a complete meal. With a 4.5-star rating from more than 7,500 ratings, it's clearly a customer favorite.

Weighing about 1.5 pounds, it comes with five servings to anchor an entire week's worth of lunches with almost no effort required. Priced at $5.12 per pound, it breaks down to roughly $1.80 per serving — significantly less than any lunch you could ever buy out. The salad is a combination of shredded kale, slightly sweet and chewy sun-dried tomatoes, protein-packed crumbled feta and shredded parmesan cheese, and short-cut pasta in every bite, all tossed in a rich garlic-basil vinaigrette.

The salad has a nutritional profile of 11 grams of protein, 23 grams of fat, 28 grams of carbohydrates, and 4 grams of fiber. It also delivers 15% of the daily value of calcium — only 10% less than a glass of milk based on a 2,000-calorie diet. You'll also get 10% of the daily value of iron and potassium — comparable to the amount of iron in about 3 ounces of red meat and the potassium in one medium banana. Not to mention, these are just the nutrients listed on the label; the kale also contributes vitamins A, C, K, and B6 along with manganese, folate, and antioxidants.