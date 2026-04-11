7 Easy Costco Appetizers That Will Be A Hit At Your Next Party
Costco Wholesale stores are among the best places to go for many occasions but might be the most useful when planning a party. Whether you're buying one of the best party platters from Costco to entertain several guests or using Costco to stock up your home bar for get-togethers, the retailer is an incredible option for so many of you and your group's needs. With this in mind, one area where Costco shines especially bright is its plethora of appetizers to choose from in its frozen food section. These foods are perfect for those who want to make warm food quickly, rather than exclusively serving cold appetizers or buying pre-made ones that need to be served soon after they're purchased.
Each of these appetizers can be made with incredible ease in the oven, microwave, air fryer, or on the stove, and could be exactly what you need to start your party off on the right foot. Plus, as is often the case with Costco products, many of the store's frozen appetizers come in large packages, meaning you'll typically only need to purchase a few at a time (even for fairly large get-togethers).
Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries
There aren't many appetizers quite as legendary as a plate of French fries, and if you're a fan of particularly crispy fries, Kirkland Signature — Costco's reliable private label – has you covered. The Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries come in 5-pound bags in Costco's frozen section and are ideal when made in batches inside an air fryer, with some shoppers referring to it as the best of its kind when made with the popular appliance. However, even the oven can lead to positive results; online reviews of the product still call the Kirkland Signature fries restaurant-quality in terms of both taste and texture when made in the oven. Plus, if you find that five pounds isn't enough to satisfy the salty potato cravings of you and your guests, the appetizer comes in at just $6.80 on Costco's website — meaning you can have ten pounds of French fries at your disposal for under $15 if necessary.
El Monterey Mexican Grill Taquitos
If you're looking to go with a more underrated appetizer for you and your guests to enjoy, El Monterey Mexican Grill Taquitos are among your best bets when shopping at Costco. The 30-pack of taquitos filled with chicken and cheese is perfect for those looking for an appetizer with some meat in it and is made even better when enjoyed alongside some sour cream or hot sauce. Each box of the frozen taquitos comes in at $15.88 on Costco's website, so while they're not quite as cost-effective as the French fries, they're well worth giving a shot if you're looking for a more protein-packed appetizer.
Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks
An absolute classic choice that is sure to make your guests happy, the Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks are some of the most popular appetizers that Costco has to offer – and for good reason. The cheese sticks are made up of 100% real mozzarella string cheese and come with a delicious seasoned breading that really elevates the appetizer. Many customers have said online that the Petite Cuisine product shines the brightest when prepared in the air fryer, which turns the already great mozzarella sticks into one of the best store-bought versions of the dish in existence. While Costco's website lists the appetizer as being $17.81, some say that the 5-pound bag of mozzarella sticks can be purchased in-store for as little as $13.50 when the product is on sale.
Ling Ling Potstickers
Potstickers are a tried-and-true appetizer worth busting out for a fun start to your get-together — and Costco makes doing just that easier than ever. The Ling Ling Potstickers at Costco are delicious dumplings that come with a savory dipping sauce right in the bag. The Costco product — which comes in at just $12.47 per 4.2-pound bag on Costco's website — is well worth giving a shot. The potstickers are at their best when pan-fried, rather than baked or air-fried, as this cooking method gives them that classic crispy bottom.
Brazi Bites Brazilian Cheese Bread
A simple yet effective appetizer that cheese lovers are sure to enjoy, the Brazi Bites Brazilian Cheese Bread is a delicious option for your next party, as it brings together two beloved ingredients in a truly great way. The cheese bites at Costco contain cheddar and parmesan and are completely gluten-free, making them a perfect choice if you or one of your guests struggles with gluten sensitivity. Plus, at 62 bites per bag (priced at $17.02 online), the bread bites are a perfect option for those serving hors d'oeuvres at larger get-togethers.
Bellisio Foods Pizza Snack Rolls
Totino's pizza rolls are an absolute classic in the world of microwaved snacks, but the Bellisio Foods Pizza Snack Rolls are arguably even better — especially when made in the air fryer. Costco members have expressed plenty of appreciation for the staple appetizer, with some noting that the distinct crispiness of the rolls' shells elevates the snack's overall quality immensely. Plus, the pepperoni-filled rolls are fairly large in size compared to other pizza rolls, making it all the more impressive that each box comes with approximately 120 snack rolls — an absolutely remarkable quantity considering you can buy them for merely $11.34 on Costco's website.
Russet House Organic Sweet Potato Fries
Finally, if you're looking to add something a bit sweeter to your lineup of appetizers, look no further than the Russet House Organic Sweet Potato Fries. The crispy and sweet frozen fries are perfect as a side or as a standalone appetizer and can be made remarkably quickly with an air fryer. In fact, the sweet potato fries are a true staple for many Costco shoppers as they are both delicious and cost-effective. At just $10.20 per 4.5-pound bag of fries, the Russet House product is a must-buy for your next get-together, as its sweet taste can help balance the more savory foods that you're likely to serve beside it. For an even sweeter twist, you can serve them with chocolate sauce or marshmallow dip.