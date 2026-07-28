Not Mozzarella, Not Cheddar: This Is The Cheese You Need For Detroit-Style Pizza

Detroit-style pizza is a unique variety all its own with its rectangular shape cut into squares. It's baked in a deep steel pan and is oftentimes served with a stripe of sauce on top. The bread is much like a light and airy focaccia, and the most coveted parts are the caramelized, lacy cheese edges that are crunchy and deeply flavorful. If you're not from the Detroit area, one detail you might not know is that the cheese on top isn't mozzarella.

It's called brick cheese, which is a mild white cheese with plenty of fat and creaminess to it. Brick cheese does admittedly resemble mozzarella and is oftentimes sourced directly from Wisconsin. It makes for an ideal melting cheese, perfectly blanketing the surface of a Detroit-style pie. The edges of the pie are formed when the cheese melts between the crust and the pan, creating that cheese crisp which is the hallmark of every good Detroit slice. Granted, it's a niche type of cheese which makes it hard to find at most grocery stores. If you're outside of the Detroit or Wisconsin area, you may need to hunt it down at a specialty cheese shop.