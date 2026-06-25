The Chicago Pizza Joint With Perfectly Caramelized, Not Burnt, Pizza Crust

Chicago's known for a few styles of pizza, but the most photogenic one is deep dish (here's some of our favorites) thanks to its dramatically tall slices that yield mile-long cheese pulls. There's one pizzeria here that serves a variant of deep dish called pan pizza, and those who aren't familiar with it might tend to think its edges are burned because the ring around the exterior is so browned it nearly looks blackened. The restaurant in question would be Pequod's, located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood (with a second location in Morton Grove).

Those blackened edges you see are actually coveted. That's because Pequod's pizza is completely topped with cheese, to the point where there's no exposed crust. During its time in the oven, the cheese caramelizes on the side of the pan, resulting in this gloriously crisp and salty frico (aka a caramelized cheese chip) that makes the edge something to savor. Pequod's is not only beloved by locals, it's also a tourist destination thanks to its unique pies. If you're not used to this style of pizza, you might think the pizza makers in back left it in for too long, but that's not the case. (One of my other favorites that does caramelized cheese crust pizza would be Milly's Pizza in the Pan, if you want an alternative.)