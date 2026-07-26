8 Trader Joe's Myths People Somehow Still Believe
Trader Joe's lore runs vast and deep throughout all aspects of each store. There are fan accounts and forums in just about every nook and cranny of the internet where customers share and debate the myths vs. the reality of all things Trader Joe's. There's no question that TJ's is different from traditional grocery chains. People who are diehard Trader Joe's shoppers love to dig into all of it, deliver the scoop on new products, offer reviews, and even lament about discontinued products. The chatter is rampant, from employees handing out flowers at their discretion to a customer of their choice, to divisiveness over the actual healthiness of certain TJ's products.
Needless to say, since the internet is like a serious game of telephone, information gets twisted and that's how we end up with so many myths circulating. We're here to set the record straight on some of them. Is the staff's friendliness crossing a line? If your favorite Trader Joe's snack gets discontinued, will you ever see it again? Can you stock up and buy products in bulk? Are all items available at Trader Joe's healthy? Get ready for some Trader Joe's myth busting as we share facts about eight of the most common ones out there.
1. Staff are encouraged to flirt with customers
First of all, stop it because no they are not. They are trained to be warm, friendly and helpful but Trader Joe's employees aren't flirting with you. If you are perusing the aisles inside your local Trader Joe's and a staff member flashes a smile and then engages in a friendly conversation with you beyond just saying a polite hello, you can calm down. They are most certainly not about to ask you to dinner. They may ask what you are making for dinner since you are shopping for food in their store, but we promise it's not a ruse to score a date. Are we are so jaded that a grocery store employee exhibiting kindness raises red flags for some people? Ma'am, the guy restocking the delicious knife cut squiggly noodles and asking how your day is going is not coming on to you. He's just being nice.
Imagine finding the overt friendliness so off putting that you accuse Trader Joe's of training its employees to flirt. What would even be the purpose of onboarding employees with a directive to get frisky with customers? Do you think there is a section of the handbook that provides guidance on how to bat their eyelashes and twirl their hair? Is TJ's sales strategy to teach employees to laugh at customer jokes even if they aren't funny? Is a shopper going to load their cart with all the shrimp gyoza they can grab because an employee in a kitschy Hawaiian shirt made googly eyes at them while restocking it? Nope! Sometimes, people are just nice and that is certainly the case at Trader Joe's.
2. The chain is owned by Aldi
There appears to be a great deal of confusion out there as to who owns Trader Joe's. Many people believe that the grocery chain is owned by Aldi, another popular discount grocery chain. Aldi does seem to attract viral social media moments in the same way Trader Joe's does. Both brands are known for serving up tremendous value compared to other chains. It wouldn't be that far-fetched to assume Aldi owns TJ's. While it's not exactly true, there is a relationship between the two grocers. Aldi does not own Trader Joe's, but both popular grocery chains are in fact owned by the same families who own Aldi Nord. So, basically the two chains are more like siblings.
The Aldi brand started in Germany and was owned by brothers who eventually had a falling out over selling cigarettes. They decided to divide it into Aldi Nord and Aldi Sud before going their separate ways. The two factions play nice when they have to but that's as far as the working relationship goes. Years later, the family who owns Aldi Nord bought Trader Joe's operations in the United States. It was a business transaction and nothing more. While Aldi Nord is the parent company, Trader Joe's operates completely separately and does not answer to it.
3. Everything is healthy
Trader Joe's touts a good amount of products made with clean, organic, healthy ingredients. Somehow that has caused a misconception and some shoppers just assume everything they purchase in the store is packed with healthy benefits. Sorry to burst your bubble, but just because it's on a Trader Joe's endcap does not mean it's good for you. TJ's, like most grocery chains, has both healthy and unhealthy food filling the aisles. It isn't nor has it ever claimed to be a health food store. Just as any store you would go food shopping at, it's up to customers to do a deep dive on the labels of their favorite Trader Joe's buys to determine if the nutritional value is aligned with their lifestyle.
In a head-to-head comparison of several different food items, Trader Joe's did not come out ahead of its competitors. The difference in calories, fat, and other barometers of what makes food viewed as more nutritious was not significant. You can find nutritionists and health conscious shoppers debunking the myth that all food at Trader Joe's is healthy on just about every social media platform. Give a dietitian a YouTube channel and you will get a full breakdown of what's healthy or not among the many Trader Joe's food items.
4. Once an item is discontinued it's gone forever
You find a Trader Joe's product and become immediately obsessed. It becomes part of multiple hyperfixation meals and you buy it every time you visit the store. You dream about it and look forward to having it every day. Then, one day, you walk into TJ's to learn that it has been discontinued and you want to cry. It's a Trader Joe's tale as old as time. Before you go into full grieving mode though, you should know that some discontinued items actually reappear. Sometimes it's for good, sometimes it's seasonal, but it is possible to experience a comeback.
TJ's goes as far as having a page on its website to let people make a case for bringing back a product. It doesn't necessarily mean it will happen, but Trader Joe's is listening and that's a plus. If you need a boost of encouragement that miracles do occur at Trader Joe's, there's a whole Reddit thread about the reappearance of the beloved Belgian chocolate pudding cups. The indulgent chocolate cups were gone for four years before their return. So, never give up hope. People are serious about their Trader Joe's favorites and when the return of an item makes headlines, you know it's a big deal.
5. You can buy your favorites in bulk
It's not uncommon for a number of Trader Joe's items to attract a cult following causing a frenzy as people come in to snatch up the latest craze. As a matter of fact, some seem to think they can come in and clear an entire shelf of something they can't live without. Trader Joe's may be known for the friendly demeanor lingering throughout the stores, but wiping out inventory of a product by hoarding it is actually frowned upon. If you spot a sign that puts a limit on how many items you can buy, it's to maintain inventory for fellow shoppers. Before you ask, no, that doesn't mean you can simply place a bulk order either, since store policy is to avoid disrupting product availability.
Don't freak out just yet if you are desperate to get your hands on the latest fan favorites. According to Trader Joe's enthusiasts on Reddit, some stores are willing to help you out if they can, provided it doesn't throw a wrench into the supply chain. Instead of clearing out an item before other shoppers get the chance to enjoy it as well, try approaching an employee to ask about adding an extra case to the store's next order.
This is also true for the chain's highly sought after flowers. Because the store carries a large array of fresh and beautiful flowers at lower prices, shoppers love to grab large quantities for special occasions, leaving nothing for others.
6. Bananas are always 19 cents each
In a world where prices seem to be on a never ending increase, many shoppers find comfort in Trader Joe's lower prices compared to other chain grocery stores. The reason you cannot find promos or coupons for your TJ's shopping excursions is because the brand prides itself on offering every day deals to its customers. For a long time, you could snag Trader Joe's bananas for 19 cents each. No matter what happened in the produce sections of other retailers, the 19 cent banana was alive and well.
Some people prefer paying per banana since buying more can lead to having too many ripe ones at a time, leaving no choice but to make a delicious homemade banana bread. The 19-cents-per-banana pricing was the case for over 20 years until costs started rising across the board. Eventually, TJ's had to boost the price to 23 cents per banana. Twenty years is a pretty long run for a price to stay the same, and the new increased cost still offers major value. Trader Joe's only raises its prices when its costs to purchase that item go up. It's just good business.
7. You can't sample the goods
If you think you can't sample Trader Joe's products in your local store, it's only because you haven't asked. While TJ's may not have samples at the end of every aisle like Costco, you can absolutely try before you buy. Do you spot a ready to eat item you've always been curious about? Simply ask a Trader Joe's employee to pop open a package and they will let you sample it right there on the spot. If you've been wondering about the new Hot Fudge Sundae in a Handful popping up on TJ's shelves but can't seem to commit, it's your time to shine.
Aside from frozen foods or items that need to be prepared or cooked, most items are on the table for sampling. Just don't rip the package open yourself. Trader Joe's employees know you are eager, but the sampling policy does not mean customers can tear into a bag of Hot Honey Popcorn mid-aisle. Be patient and you'll get to taste whatever your heart desires with the assistance of a Trader Joe's team member. Happy snacking!
8. Returns require receipts
If you find yourself digging for a crumbled up, faded, barely legible receipt to return a Trader Joe's purchase you are unhappy with, don't. While many grocery stores and retailers in general require a sales receipt to return an item, Trader Joe's is not one of them. The same laid-back ease TJ's has about sampling products while you're shopping applies to its generous return policy as well. Did you buy the newest TJ's mini sheet cake and hate it? Bring it back for a refund. Yes, even if you already took a bite or two.
If it isn't already obvious from many of Trader Joe's customer friendly policies, the grocery chain wants customers to leave happy and remain that way once they get their bag of goodies home. Don't suffer through a Trader Joe's frozen meal that didn't meet your expectations. There's no need to stare at a pint of ice cream taking up space in your freezer, knowing you're never going to eat it. It doesn't even matter if you simply changed your mind about something. Trader Joe's offers major flexibility and will typically take back any of its products even without that receipt floating around somewhere in your bag.