8 Trader Joe's Myths People Somehow Still Believe

First of all, stop it because no they are not. They are trained to be warm, friendly and helpful but Trader Joe's employees aren't flirting with you. If you are perusing the aisles inside your local Trader Joe's and a staff member flashes a smile and then engages in a friendly conversation with you beyond just saying a polite hello, you can calm down. They are most certainly not about to ask you to dinner. They may ask what you are making for dinner since you are shopping for food in their store, but we promise it's not a ruse to score a date. Are we are so jaded that a grocery store employee exhibiting kindness raises red flags for some people? Ma'am, the guy restocking the delicious knife cut squiggly noodles and asking how your day is going is not coming on to you. He's just being nice.

Imagine finding the overt friendliness so off putting that you accuse Trader Joe's of training its employees to flirt. What would even be the purpose of onboarding employees with a directive to get frisky with customers? Do you think there is a section of the handbook that provides guidance on how to bat their eyelashes and twirl their hair? Is TJ's sales strategy to teach employees to laugh at customer jokes even if they aren't funny? Is a shopper going to load their cart with all the shrimp gyoza they can grab because an employee in a kitschy Hawaiian shirt made googly eyes at them while restocking it? Nope! Sometimes, people are just nice and that is certainly the case at Trader Joe's.