This Genius Trader Joe's Mashup Has Customers Running To The Store To Try It
Trader Joe's is a treasure trove of delightful internationally influenced delicacies, many of which taste even better together. One low-key genius global TJ's mashup combines French cookies and Italian cheese for an elegant, European-inspired fusion treat. In a Reddit thread on the r/traderjoes subreddit, one user suggested combining TJ's Vanilla Mascarpone with the grocery chain's French Galettes Butter Cookies, noting, "It's like the holy grail of simple and easy incredibly good quick desserts." Commenters agreed. One person noted that they purchased the products after seeing the Reddit post, while another asked in frustration, "Why do I always find out these things after I was just at TJs?"
The galettes are a classic French butter cookie known for their crispy-crumbly texture and subtly sweet flavor. The grocery chain's vanilla bean-enhanced mascarpone is a fluffy, spreadable, and velvety Italian dairy delight. While both products are enjoyable on their own, in combination, the French cookies and Italian dessert cheese make a genius treat that rivals TikTok's viral two-ingredient "Japanese cheesecake."
How to enjoy this 2-ingredient Trader Joe's dessert
Making this simple Italian-French Trader Joe's dessert is pretty self-explanatory: Spread as much vanilla mascarpone as you'd like onto one of the chain's French galette cookies, and bon appétit (or buon appetito). In the same Reddit thread, the user noted, "The mascarpone acts as a less sweet frosting." It gives the snack combo a cake-like feel but in a bite-sized format, and it doesn't send you into a guaranteed sugar coma (in fact, plain mascarpone can be used to fix overly sweet canned frosting).
This Trader Joe's two-ingredient dessert totally stands on its own, but you can zhuzh it up even further without leaving America's top grocery store. Reddit users suggested giving the simple dessert a fruity touch with products such as TJ's Organic Guava Fruit Spread or Lemon Curd.
It's worth noting that the vanilla bean-flavored mascarpone is a seasonal summer product. Luckily, the grocery chain occasionally offers a chocolate mascarpone around the holiday season, which also pairs beautifully with the French galettes for more of a tiramisu vibe. Whether you're craving a quick weeknight treat or are on the hunt for new TJ's snack combos, this dessert duo is well worth making a Trader Joe's run.