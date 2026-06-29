This Genius Trader Joe's Mashup Has Customers Running To The Store To Try It

Making this simple Italian-French Trader Joe's dessert is pretty self-explanatory: Spread as much vanilla mascarpone as you'd like onto one of the chain's French galette cookies, and bon appétit (or buon appetito). In the same Reddit thread, the user noted, "The mascarpone acts as a less sweet frosting." It gives the snack combo a cake-like feel but in a bite-sized format, and it doesn't send you into a guaranteed sugar coma (in fact, plain mascarpone can be used to fix overly sweet canned frosting).

This Trader Joe's two-ingredient dessert totally stands on its own, but you can zhuzh it up even further without leaving America's top grocery store. Reddit users suggested giving the simple dessert a fruity touch with products such as TJ's Organic Guava Fruit Spread or Lemon Curd.

It's worth noting that the vanilla bean-flavored mascarpone is a seasonal summer product. Luckily, the grocery chain occasionally offers a chocolate mascarpone around the holiday season, which also pairs beautifully with the French galettes for more of a tiramisu vibe. Whether you're craving a quick weeknight treat or are on the hunt for new TJ's snack combos, this dessert duo is well worth making a Trader Joe's run.