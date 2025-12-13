Overly Sweet Canned Frosting Is Easy To Fix With These Expert Tricks

We all know store-bought frosting can be notoriously sweet, like tooth-achingly so. But just like dishes that are too salty, there's remedies to tone down the sweetness in canned frosting to actually make it palatable. We spoke to Kristina Lavallee, founder of The Cake Girl, to get some expert techniques on how to bring the sweetness in canned frosting down to the point where it's once again enjoyable.

Lavallee says this is a question that many people ask her. "Normally I recommend whipping in a little unsalted butter or cream cheese to cut through the sugar and give the icing a little more body while softening the sweetness," she says. "You can also add a splash of heavy whipping cream to mellow it out, which would elevate the texture as well, making it taste more homemade." She says that adding cream cheese and mascarpone also work well as fixes. Cream cheese lends a tanginess to the canned frosting while mascarpone achieves the same thing, just in a more subtle manner.