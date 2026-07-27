Size Matters When It Comes To Grocery Store Blueberries, But Not For The Reason That You Think

There is certainly a case for buying frozen blueberries over fresh, especially when making a satisfying breakfast smoothie. Yet there's something gratifying about topping yogurt or your favorite desserts with plump, fresh fruit. But folks who over-scrutinize the size of the blueberries in the grocery store, perhaps assuming chunkier fruit equals extra flavor, are really just burning daylight.

According to Inez Be, the director of marketing at the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, the size of the fruit doesn't impact the overall flavor. "The blueberry industry is constantly innovating, growing different kinds of varieties, and working to improve consistency so that people have a great eating experience every time they buy blueberries," she said. "The size of the blueberries does not actually determine their quality or taste — it's all about consumer preference!"

Still, that's not to say size doesn't matter. "It really just depends on how you plan to enjoy them," Be said. "Some people may prefer them smaller or larger based on if they're going into a dish or baked into a recipe, used as a delicious and healthy topping, or simply eaten on their own as a snack."

Bulky blueberries give folks that signature burst of juice that provides a welcome textural contrast when eaten with crunchy foods like granola. Smaller ones, on the other hand, are a prime choice for something like a blueberry muffin, so just enough fruity flavor is dispersed throughout the bread. You don't end up with a pool of blueberry juice in some spots, making the muffin waterlogged and mushy. Grocery stores carrying a variety of sizes are simply a testament to the innovative blueberry industry providing the perfect choice for every occasion, year-round.