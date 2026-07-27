Size Matters When It Comes To Grocery Store Blueberries, But Not For The Reason That You Think
There is certainly a case for buying frozen blueberries over fresh, especially when making a satisfying breakfast smoothie. Yet there's something gratifying about topping yogurt or your favorite desserts with plump, fresh fruit. But folks who over-scrutinize the size of the blueberries in the grocery store, perhaps assuming chunkier fruit equals extra flavor, are really just burning daylight.
According to Inez Be, the director of marketing at the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, the size of the fruit doesn't impact the overall flavor. "The blueberry industry is constantly innovating, growing different kinds of varieties, and working to improve consistency so that people have a great eating experience every time they buy blueberries," she said. "The size of the blueberries does not actually determine their quality or taste — it's all about consumer preference!"
Still, that's not to say size doesn't matter. "It really just depends on how you plan to enjoy them," Be said. "Some people may prefer them smaller or larger based on if they're going into a dish or baked into a recipe, used as a delicious and healthy topping, or simply eaten on their own as a snack."
Bulky blueberries give folks that signature burst of juice that provides a welcome textural contrast when eaten with crunchy foods like granola. Smaller ones, on the other hand, are a prime choice for something like a blueberry muffin, so just enough fruity flavor is dispersed throughout the bread. You don't end up with a pool of blueberry juice in some spots, making the muffin waterlogged and mushy. Grocery stores carrying a variety of sizes are simply a testament to the innovative blueberry industry providing the perfect choice for every occasion, year-round.
Choosing blueberries all year long
Although folks may not think about it often, the fact that many of us can enjoy eating fresh fruit when it isn't in season is pretty amazing. Inez Be shared how that societal perk didn't occur overnight. "Thanks to decades of U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council marketing informed by health research, U.S. consumers know blueberries are good for them," she said. "And for the first time in modern history, they want — and expect — them year-round."
Consistent demand for quality blueberries prompted suppliers to become more efficient at producing them. They had an opportunity to grow various sizes so everyone's personal preferences were satisfied. But regardless of size, people still want a quality product. Be mentioned that all blueberries share common characteristics folks should be looking for when buying them at the grocery store. "No matter what size they are, select blueberries that look firm, dry, plump, and smooth-skinned, and have a deep purple-blue to blue-black color," she said.
It's worth noting that folks shouldn't be put off by the white coating on blueberries, according to Be. "Also, the silvery surface bloom is a protective coating that blueberries naturally have as they grow on the plant — it's the sign of a healthy blueberry plant," she said. "A quick rinse is all that's needed before they are ready to enjoy."