Why You Shouldn't Avoid Buying Blueberries With A White Coating

Typically, when you are walking past all the fresh fruit in the grocery store and come across a product with a white substance clinging to its surface, that's a prime indication to keep walking. What else could it be but mold or pesticides? The truth is, not all pale coatings on produce, such as blueberries, are something to avoid. Blueberries often have a waxy, white coating, and not only is it harmless, but it's actually a sign they are fresh.

Don't be confused — sometimes a white layer on blueberries is mold. Yet, when that's the case, the fruit will be fuzzy. When you see a waxy white coating on them, that is usually the bloom. It's a natural defense mechanism that helps keep the fruit from drying out, as well as functioning as a blockade against all the stuff you don't want on your blueberries, like bugs and bacteria. The bloom is perfectly safe to consume raw or in your next colorful blueberry bakes.

On the other hand, if you don't see any bloom on your blueberries, that's not necessarily something to be concerned about either. It just means they may have been handled more before being packaged. Either way, you shouldn't throw caution to the wind and start snacking on them before ensuring they are free of other substances that might be lingering on the surface.