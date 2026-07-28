5 Best Ways To Jazz Up Costco's Kirkland Wagyu Burgers For Your Next Cookout

Seasonings won't stick to frozen patties, and the same can be said of sauces. Once your wagyu burgers have been cooking for a few minutes, however, they'll have softened up sufficiently to allow for some flavoring. Sure, you could just hit them with a sprinkling of salt and pepper, but a better way to give frozen patties a gourmet flavor is with a glaze.

A glaze can be any kind of condiment you think will work with ground beef. Brush on some ketchup or barbecue sauce while the patty is cooking for a slightly different twist on these standard toppings. An oil-based salad dressing would also work, or you could lean all the way into sweeter flavors with maple syrup or honey butter. In honor of wagyu beef's Japanese roots, you may want to make an easy, two-ingredient teriyaki sauce by sweetening soy sauce with brown sugar to taste. It's also okay to splash in a little sake, mirin, or rice wine vinegar if you want a little more complexity in the glaze.

The best time to add the glaze is a minute or so before the burger is done. Use a pastry brush to coat one side, then turn the burger over, coat the other side, and cook it for 30 seconds. Repeat the brushing, flipping, and cooking one more time while allowing enough time for the glaze to set.