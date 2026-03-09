Give Frozen Burger Patties A Gourmet Flavor With One Simple Trick
Frozen beef burger patties are your ticket to a quick and satisfying meal, but sometimes they can be a little boring. Even if they're made with raw beef, the patties are already formed, so adding seasonings into the mix is out of the question and would certainly lead to overworking the ground meat. Of course, cooked frozen burgers likely already have some seasoning, but you won't have a lot of time to incorporate more flavor into the patties before they get overcooked.
Fortunately, Joonas Jokiniemi, founder of Grill Smoke Love, has the answer: adding a simple glaze. "It's an easy way to give frozen patties personality," he told The Takeout. Whether you buy raw or cooked frozen beef burger patties at the grocery store, this trick works, though if you are cooking patties from raw, you should also season them lightly with salt.
Jokiniemi's advice is to brush the glaze on in the last minute or two of cooking. "Coat lightly, flip, add another light coat, then repeat after 30 seconds and let it cook a bit to finish," he instructed. "Remember that two thin coats beat one thick sugary coat."
The best glazes for frozen burger patties
Like any winning flavor combination, the right burger glaze is all about balance. Joonas Jokiniemi offered some suggestions that incorporate sweet, tangy, and salty ingredients: barbecue sauce with vinegar and hot sauce; soy sauce, ginger, and honey; or butter enhanced with Worcestershire sauce and dijon mustard. An easy two-ingredient teriyaki sauce, a mixture of balsamic vinegar and brown sugar, or even a quality salad dressing that's on the sweet side could all work for glazes as well.
Whatever burger glaze you pick, it's important to accentuate it with the right toppings. "If the glaze is sweet, I always add something sharp like pickles, pickled onions, or slaw," Jokiniemi shared. "If it's savory or smoky, I go classic with cheddar, onions, and mayo." Pair a burger with a barbecue sauce glaze with a tangy South Carolina coleslaw, or finish a soy-glazed patty with sharp pickled ginger. A balsamic-based glaze is delicious with peppery arugula, while something with dijon mustard is excellent with nutty Gouda or creamy Brie.