Give Frozen Burger Patties A Gourmet Flavor With One Simple Trick

Frozen beef burger patties are your ticket to a quick and satisfying meal, but sometimes they can be a little boring. Even if they're made with raw beef, the patties are already formed, so adding seasonings into the mix is out of the question and would certainly lead to overworking the ground meat. Of course, cooked frozen burgers likely already have some seasoning, but you won't have a lot of time to incorporate more flavor into the patties before they get overcooked.

Fortunately, Joonas Jokiniemi, founder of Grill Smoke Love, has the answer: adding a simple glaze. "It's an easy way to give frozen patties personality," he told The Takeout. Whether you buy raw or cooked frozen beef burger patties at the grocery store, this trick works, though if you are cooking patties from raw, you should also season them lightly with salt.

Jokiniemi's advice is to brush the glaze on in the last minute or two of cooking. "Coat lightly, flip, add another light coat, then repeat after 30 seconds and let it cook a bit to finish," he instructed. "Remember that two thin coats beat one thick sugary coat."