Should You Be Buying Wagyu At Costco?

Fancy foods have a distinct lifecycle. They start as foodie status symbols, then creep into the public consciousness as an aspiration. Demand grows until cheap, low-quality versions start to crop up in supermarkets and fast-food joints.

Case in point: Wagyu beef. In the early 2000s, Wagyu beef was nearly impossible to buy stateside. Now, Wagyu is known as the best of the best, and it's used as a way to market overpriced burgers and dubious steaks. Even Arby's has gotten in on the game. These days, savvy shoppers tend to eye Wagyu with suspicion. Sure, we all love Costco — but do we trust its Wagyu steaks?

The Takeout talked to Matt Abdoo, Executive Chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ. Abdoo confirmed that yes, Costco is a solid place to buy Wagyu steak. "Costco sometimes offers American Wagyu at a price point that's more accessible than what you might find elsewhere," says Abdoo. "If it fits within your budget, it can be a great option to cook at home."

American Wagyu is an oxymoron: Wagyu literally means "Japanese cow." The term typically refers to beef from one of four different Japanese breeds. Most American Wagyu comes from Angus-Wagyu crossbreeds, which produce leaner steaks. Japanese Wagyu steaks occasionally crop up at Costco, too — including A5 steaks, considered the best of the best. Since Costco sells a few different types of Wagyu, it's important to know what you're buying.