The French Fry Myth That You Were Right To Not Believe

The world is full of fictions, like the idea that swallowed gum takes seven years to digest and the myth that aging olive oil makes it better. Neither claim is accurate, yet they remained "common knowledge" for years, and some people still believe they are authentic truths to this day. One myth regarding McDonald's best-selling menu item was so far-fetched that when it hit the interwebs only a select few got aboard the fantasy train carrying the load of absurdity which said that eating an order of McDonald's french fries was just as bad as smoking a pack of cigarettes.

Just seeing that assertion probably raises some alarm bells regarding its credibility, and it should. Still, like any good myth, this one has grains of truth sprinkled into the broader claim. A few years back, the psychologist and social media influencer Dr. Paul Saladino took to the internet to inform folks that an order of McDonald's french fries contained a significant quantity of carcinogenic aldehydes — an amount proportionate to what's contained in 25 cigarettes. And in a sense, he isn't wrong.

The problem is that Saladino explicitly says eating an order of french fries is just as harmful as smoking a pack of cigarettes, but that conclusion doesn't cut the mustard from a scientific standpoint. From the fact that eating and inhaling are two very different things to the massive number of other chemicals besides aldehydes in cigarettes which cause health problems, the whole idea that the two are equally bad for your health is ridiculous.