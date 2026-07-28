This 'Measly' Aldi Frozen Meal Has Customers Running The Other Way

As both the song and passage noted, to every thing there is a season — even at your favorite grocery store. There may be a time and season to find unexpectedly fancy Aldi foods and one to avoid the most underwhelming items on shelves, but according to customers, there appears to be no good time to pick up the Bremer Chicken and Dumplings Skillet. It can be found in Aldi's frozen foods section, but based on comments posted on social media, the packaging writes a check that its contents cannot cash.

Redditors noted in their posts that the problem with the Chicken and Dumplings isn't the taste or the price — it's the ratio of chicken and dumplings to every other ingredient. "It was basically a bag of peas and carrots with a few dumplings and virtually no chicken," wrote the OP on the Reddit page, while another added, "Looks like a measly meal." Comments on Facebook were equally aggrieved. "The Bremer Chicken & Dumplings was a huge, tastebud-numbing disappointment," opined one poster. "I pulled this bag out of the trash to see if I somehow left the flavor behind when I emptied it." Another unhappy customer summed it up by simply stating, "It's a nope."

It's worth noting that many of Aldi's skillet meals get mixed reviews from consumers — some folks think a few are worth buying, but others feel the majority are average at best. "We have tried some of these meals for convenience but I agree [that] most of them are meh," noted one Redditor.

