This Aldi Sweet Treat Has Customers Running To The Frozen Section On Hot Days

When the sun is blazing and your stomach is grumbling, the only foods that actually sound good are chilled. We're talking loaded salads, deli sandwiches, and cheese plates; basically, anything that doesn't require sweating over the stove. And when you want something sweet to finish out the meal, look no further than Aldi's selection of summery Sundae Shoppe sorbets. Flavors include the likes of mango, strawberry lemonade, blueberry lemon, pineapple, watermelon lime, and passionberry (exactly which options are available can vary from store to store).

"I actually got the passionberry one and the lemon strawberry one. They are both so INSANELY flavorful. Passionberry one is a bit sour in a fantastic way, and the lemon is surprisingly smooth. Skipped the watermelon one, but I wouldn't be shocked if it was just as good," commented an enthusiastic Aldi shopper on Reddit. "Now I'm gonna have to make a special trip," said another when they realized that Aldi sells a pineapple version of the Sundae Shoppe sorbet. Clearly, this is another frozen Aldi dessert that has customers running to the discount grocery store.