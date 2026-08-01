This Aldi Sweet Treat Has Customers Running To The Frozen Section On Hot Days
When the sun is blazing and your stomach is grumbling, the only foods that actually sound good are chilled. We're talking loaded salads, deli sandwiches, and cheese plates; basically, anything that doesn't require sweating over the stove. And when you want something sweet to finish out the meal, look no further than Aldi's selection of summery Sundae Shoppe sorbets. Flavors include the likes of mango, strawberry lemonade, blueberry lemon, pineapple, watermelon lime, and passionberry (exactly which options are available can vary from store to store).
"I actually got the passionberry one and the lemon strawberry one. They are both so INSANELY flavorful. Passionberry one is a bit sour in a fantastic way, and the lemon is surprisingly smooth. Skipped the watermelon one, but I wouldn't be shocked if it was just as good," commented an enthusiastic Aldi shopper on Reddit. "Now I'm gonna have to make a special trip," said another when they realized that Aldi sells a pineapple version of the Sundae Shoppe sorbet. Clearly, this is another frozen Aldi dessert that has customers running to the discount grocery store.
Creative ways to serve Aldi's fruity Sundae Shoppe sorbet
There's nothing wrong with going to town on any one of these pints with nothing more than a spoon, but while you're at Aldi you might as well grab a few more items that complement this frozen treat. Make a float that's perfect for beating the heat by putting a big scoop of sorbet into a glass and topping it with a citrus soda like Aldi's Summit Citrus Twist. If you like a beverage on the punchier side, use Summit Ginger Beer instead and feel free to spike it with a shot of vodka. To take your sweet treat in a creamy direction, drop a scoop each of your sorbet of choice and vanilla ice cream into a blender. Add just enough milk to help the frozen desserts blend and you'll have made your own version of Chick-fil-A's beloved Frosted Lemonade drinks.
You can also use the sorbets as a base for a sundae. Top a scoop of passionberry with whipped cream and fresh raspberries or finish off the pineapple flavor with sweetened condensed milk, toasted coconut, and chopped walnuts. The blueberry lemon sorbet is awesome when topped with crumbled Benton's Blueberry Lemon Mini Dipped Sandwich Cremes — another one of Aldi's sweet summertime treats. Meanwhile, the mango variety gets a sophisticated, vibrant upgrade with a touch of freshly grated lime zest.