Consumer Reports' Hands Down Best Bread Brand Might Surprise You
In an era in which sourdough is having a major moment for its potential digestive benefits and tangy flavor, Consumer Reports surprised us by rating this bread brand, known for its flourless products, as the standout offering. Based on Consumer Reports' evaluation of whole grains, nutritional value per serving, and other factors, Food For Life ranked above 55 other bread brands.
If you've never heard of Food For Life, it may be because its products are often stocked in the freezer section rather than the bread aisle or grocery store bakery because they don't have preservatives. The brand's bread formulations include organic sprouted whole grains (the best type of bread to buy if you're hoping to eat more protein) and legumes, giving it a nutritional edge over other whole-grain bread brands.
In fact, two bread varieties from Food For Life scored the same high score of 93 on Consumer Reports' scale of 0 to 100. These were the brand's Ezekiel 4:9 Original Sprouted Whole Grain and 7 Sprouted Grains varieties. Both breads excelled for their nutritional balance per 34-gram slice: 3 grams of fiber, 15 grams of carbohydrates — both coming from 19 to 21 grams of whole grains — 4 to 5 grams of protein, while keeping fat at only half a gram, sodium below 100 milligrams, added sugar at 0 grams, and all for only 80 calories. The brand is also USDA Organic certified.
Balancing nutrition with price and taste
In comparison, lower-scoring whole-grain breads generally contained more added sugar, sodium, and fat, and provided less fiber and protein. Many of these breads also lacked USDA Organic certification and were made with less recognizable ingredients.
Although Consumer Reports primarily evaluated each brand on its nutritional profile, it also listed the price of every loaf. Food For Life loaves are among the priciest at around $6.99 and $7.29. If a $7 loaf isn't within your budget but you're still looking for a nutritious option, the runner-up, 365 Whole Foods Market Organic Ancient Grains, earned a score of 86 while costing just $3.70 per loaf. For an even more budget-friendly bread, Great Grains Bakery Multi-grain Flaxseeds and Omega-3 received a respectable score of 72 and cost only $1.90 per loaf.
If price isn't your biggest consideration and you're willing to prioritize nutrition, I've found after years of eating both of Food For Life's top-ranked loaves that the bread is best enjoyed warmed or toasted rather than simply thawed and eaten as is. Otherwise, they can take on the dense texture and earthy flavor that gives some whole-grain breads their "cardboard" reputation. Toasting either variety helps bring out its natural nuttiness, making it delicious paired with just about anything, from BLTs to a simple slice of toast topped with your favorite spread.