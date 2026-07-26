Consumer Reports' Hands Down Best Bread Brand Might Surprise You

In an era in which sourdough is having a major moment for its potential digestive benefits and tangy flavor, Consumer Reports surprised us by rating this bread brand, known for its flourless products, as the standout offering. Based on Consumer Reports' evaluation of whole grains, nutritional value per serving, and other factors, Food For Life ranked above 55 other bread brands.

If you've never heard of Food For Life, it may be because its products are often stocked in the freezer section rather than the bread aisle or grocery store bakery because they don't have preservatives. The brand's bread formulations include organic sprouted whole grains (the best type of bread to buy if you're hoping to eat more protein) and legumes, giving it a nutritional edge over other whole-grain bread brands.

In fact, two bread varieties from Food For Life scored the same high score of 93 on Consumer Reports' scale of 0 to 100. These were the brand's Ezekiel 4:9 Original Sprouted Whole Grain and 7 Sprouted Grains varieties. Both breads excelled for their nutritional balance per 34-gram slice: 3 grams of fiber, 15 grams of carbohydrates — both coming from 19 to 21 grams of whole grains — 4 to 5 grams of protein, while keeping fat at only half a gram, sodium below 100 milligrams, added sugar at 0 grams, and all for only 80 calories. The brand is also USDA Organic certified.