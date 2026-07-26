The Costco Fish Find You Should Just Leave On The Shelf, According To Bummed-Out Shoppers

Costco's freezer aisle is a fabulous place to cast a net for tasty and convenient dinner items, but not all of the warehouse chain's frozen seafood products are such a catch. According to many reviewers, Costco-sold Sea Cuisine Guinness Battered Fish Strips are a clear miss. This beer-battered fish — available at Costco in a 2-pound pack that costs a little over $12 on average at the time of writing – have left many shoppers deeply disappointed.

In a Reddit thread on the r/Costco subreddit discussing the seafood product, one user said, "I found these extremely heavy and greasy feeling, and not in a good way," a sentiment that several other commenters shared. Another person shared, "Bought these on sale and they were tasteless and mushy and ended up throwing them out." A slightly more generous reviewer commented, "I suppose they could move up a couple notches after you've had several pints of actual Guinness." A few people said they enjoyed the frozen fish product, but the overwhelming majority found the strips mediocre at best, firmly establishing them as one of the seafood items you should never buy at Costco.