The One Type Of Brew You Really Shouldn't Use For Beer Battered Fish

Beer battered fish is a year-round tradition in America, but it's especially popular during Lent and the Midwestern smelt season in the spring. You won't get drunk off of beer battered fish, but you might fall in love with their light, crispy texture and golden brown crust – especially if you know what kinds of beer to avoid when you're making the batter. You can't just use any beer from the fridge and expect to get the iconic color and texture of a true Wisconsin fish fry. We learned which to avoid by speaking with Trevor Hubbard, executive chef at Sons of Liberty Alehouse in San Francisco. "I would not recommend using bitter beers or stouts for beer batter," he said. "They can give the batter an off-putting color and flavor."

Dark, bitter beers and light, flaky fish clash on your palate even before they're combined into a single dish. Dark beers are heavy with strong flavors that overshadow the delicate fish, and that heaviness contradicts the airy, crispy breading. The whole thing just "doesn't jive" as one Redditor said on a thread in r/cooking. Hoppy beers have the same effect, impacting both the flavor and the texture of the fish instead of creating crispy breading.