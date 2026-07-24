The Handel's Ice Cream Flavor We'd Never Try Again

Choosing an ice cream flavor is a joyful decision, but it can also be a bit overwhelming, especially in a place like Handel's. The old-school ice cream parlor whips up over 100 ice cream and frozen yogurt options, nearly 50 of which are available at any given time. Luckily, we're here to help you narrow down your choice and avoid the small tragedy of ending up with a less-than-great scoop — because life's too short for bad ice cream.

We ranked 13 of Handel's most popular flavors from worst to best, and Strawberry Cheesecake Chunk came in last place. While they enjoyed the texture of the cheesecake chunks, the overly artificial strawberry flavor ruined this ice cream for our taste tester. "It tastes, for example, the same way a strawberry scratch 'n sniff sticker smells," wrote our reviewer, adding, "It seemed to hang around on my palate for the rest of the day — and not in a good way." While Handel's claims to make its "homemade" ice cream with the freshest, highest-quality ingredients at its more than 175 stores across 20 states, this perhaps isn't so surprising, as the chain has faced accusations of being less than forthcoming about its use of artificial dyes and additives.