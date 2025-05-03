The Strawberry Ice Cream Brand That Takes The Crown For The Absolute Best

When it comes to fruity ice cream, strawberry easily stands above the rest as the most popular of them all. However, even die-hard fans of one of the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States know that not all strawberry ice cream is created equal. While many store-bought versions of the cold strawberry snack can satisfy your craving, we here at The Takeout believe that none do it as well as Van Leeuwen's Strawberry French Ice Cream.

Van Leeuwen's remarkable offering was ranked No. 1 overall on our list of the best store-bought strawberry ice creams, and for good reason. The delicious ice cream — which exclusively comes in pints, rather than the standard 48-ounce cartons — really stands out from the crowd due to its incredible utilization of quality components. With only six ingredients in its recipe, including delicious Oregon-grown strawberries and cane sugar, Van Leeuwen achieves unmatched taste and texture without unnecessary extras.