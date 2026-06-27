13 Handel's Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

Handel's story began in 1945, when Alice Handel started selling homemade ice cream at her husband's gas station in Youngstown, Ohio. Handel ran the business as a single parlor for 40 years, until she retired in the mid-1980s and sold the brand outside the family. New owner Lenny Fisher then began rapidly expanding the store, bringing Handel's treats to multiple states, and in 2020, private equity firm ClearLight Partners became the majority owner.

Despite this expansion, Handel's maintains the tradition of making its ice cream fresh at each location daily. It also promotes using the highest-quality ingredients and has been named some of the world's best by the likes of National Geographic, USA Today, and more. But as the brand continues to expand — it now operates over 175 stores in 20 states — this growth comes with added scrutiny. In 2025, for example, a class action lawsuit was filed against Handel's, accusing it of misleading marketing, specifically its claims to offer homemade products with the best ingredients. This lawsuit, filed in California, alleges that Handel's uses undisclosed synthetic dyes, additives, and preservatives. To be clear, however, these allegations have yet to be proven in court.

Even though it's no longer a small shop, Handel's remains one of the better frozen treat brands, especially among those with a national presence. With that said, let's take a look at some of its popular and intriguing flavors and how they compare when tasted against each other.