5 National Ice Cream Day Deals Worth Scooping Up

Staying cool is on everyone's mind in July, and one tasty way to accomplish that is by relishing the official dessert of the month. Back in 1984, then-President Ronald Reagan signed off on honoring arguably the best frozen confection to beat the summer heat in existence with two special designations recognizing its greatness. He dubbed July as National Ice Cream Month and marked the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day. This year, that day falls on July 19, and there are a few ice cream haunts out there that want to help people celebrate the big day with exceptional deals on their favorite creamy treat.

There may or may not be bargains on Ben & Jerry's or Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavors in grocery stores, but discounts and freebies definitely await folks who visit select frozen dessert chains on or around July 19. Whether you're a fan of ice cream bars or crunchy cones is more your style, there's something special in store at top-notch ice cream shops near you. Here are five chains running limited-time promotions for customers on National Ice Cream Day starting off with the franchise born from a science experiment gone right, Dippin' Dots.