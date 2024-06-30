Dippin' Dots Are The Result Of A Science Experiment Gone Right

Transforming something like ice cream, which has been around for centuries and has soft, even consistency, into tiny edible marbles took scientific experiments and calculations to make happen. The key to Dippin' Dots' creation was temperature and timing.

The ice cream base had to be submerged in liquid nitrogen to create the beads, but the mixture had to be dripped into the chamber of liquid nitrogen in a specific way to achieve the desired shape. The entire process had to be done at a certain rate so the beads of ice cream wouldn't clump together. Regular ice cream can take hours to fully freeze while the process for Dippin' Dots is practically instantaneous.

Maintaining the individual "dot" shape was another challenge when it came to the delivery of the product. Jones had to use a special freezer to transport his creation at temperatures lower than most ice cream freezers. However, Jones managed to figure out the right combination of temperature and timing fairly quickly. In 1989, Opryland U.S.A. in Nashville became the first amusement park to offer Dippin' Dots.

