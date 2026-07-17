What's New At Sam's Club In July 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco may be America's most popular warehouse club – according to data on net sales from Statista – but Sam's Club is doing its best to cut into its competitor's Costco-sized market share. The Walmart-owned warehouse seems to be upping its game, like with its rotisserie chicken that was crowned as king by Consumer Reports, beating out Costco's.

The club consistently drops new products, too. Members will often find deep discounts on big-name products, but the warehouse club can be tricky: Some deals are better than others. Occasionally, you'll find products that are cheaper elsewhere. Who wants to go through the trouble of calculating the price per ounce on a 12-pack of canned tuna?

To save you the trouble of sorting through the latest drops, The Takeout has compiled a list of the best new deals at Sam's Club. You'll find enticing promotions for hardcore home cooks, frozen dinner fans, and folks looking to satisfy a sweet tooth. Prices do vary by location, so check Sam's Club's website for the most accurate, up-to-date info from your local store.