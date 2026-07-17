What's New At Sam's Club In July 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
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Costco may be America's most popular warehouse club – according to data on net sales from Statista – but Sam's Club is doing its best to cut into its competitor's Costco-sized market share. The Walmart-owned warehouse seems to be upping its game, like with its rotisserie chicken that was crowned as king by Consumer Reports, beating out Costco's.
The club consistently drops new products, too. Members will often find deep discounts on big-name products, but the warehouse club can be tricky: Some deals are better than others. Occasionally, you'll find products that are cheaper elsewhere. Who wants to go through the trouble of calculating the price per ounce on a 12-pack of canned tuna?
To save you the trouble of sorting through the latest drops, The Takeout has compiled a list of the best new deals at Sam's Club. You'll find enticing promotions for hardcore home cooks, frozen dinner fans, and folks looking to satisfy a sweet tooth. Prices do vary by location, so check Sam's Club's website for the most accurate, up-to-date info from your local store.
Island Way Handcrafted Assorted Fruit Sorbet
I was intrigued when I saw this 10-pack of fruit sorbets at Target, but the $17.49 price tag gave me pause. Sam's Club members can buy the frozen assortment — which includes four fruity flavors served in little bowls made from real coconut shells and citrus peels — for just $13.27. The sorbet cups — in coconut, berry and grapefruit, mango and passion fruit, and lemon varieties — aren't just a cute novelty, either; they get rave reviews online. This dessert isn't for the dairy-adverse, though. While sorbet is typically vegan, these fruit-flavored cups do contain cream.
Buy Island Way Handcrafted Assorted Fruit Sorbet for $13.27 at Sam's Club.
Krispy Kreme $45 Gift Card Multi-Pack
Both Sam's Club and Costco offer members discounts on restaurant gift cards. This three-pack of $15 Krispy Kreme gift cards sells for just $33.75, which means you're basically getting $11.25 in free donut money. Give one each to your three favorite donut lovers, or keep them all for yourself.
Buy a Krispy Kreme $45 Gift Card Multi-Pack for $33.75 at Sam's Club.
Hillshire Farm Oven Roasted Turkey Breast
This two-pack of carved turkey breast is one of Sam's Club's top-selling new items. Card-carrying carnivores can get two 11-ounce packages of carved turkey breast for $10.68. That comes to $0.49 per ounce, which beats the price of similar products at Kroger, Target, and even Sam's Club's sister store, Walmart.
Buy Hillshire Farm's Premium Carved Oven Roasted Turkey Breast for $10.68 at Sam's Club.
Mini Babybel PRO Snack Cheese
Babybel PRO combines two popular food trends: protein and probiotics. The wax-wrapped mini cheeses boast 10 grams of protein per two-piece serving, compared to the 8 grams found in the original cheese. Babybel states that each piece contains 1 billion live probiotics, too. At $10.72 for a 26-piece bag, the cheeses cost just $0.41 each, compared to $0.59 at Target.
Buy Mini Babybel PRO Snack Cheese for $10.72 at Sam's Club.
Wüsthof Classic 5-Piece Chef's Knife Set
Wüsthof is one of the world's top knife brands. The company has been manufacturing knives in Solingen, Germany, for over 200 years, and they've earned the approval of top culinary stars. Ina Garten's favorite kitchen tools include an 8-inch Wüsthof chef's knife, and Ree Drummond considers these knives a kitchen staple, too. This five-piece set includes the brand's iconic 8-inch chef's knife, plus a paring knife, a carving knife, a bread knife, and a honing steel. At $299.98, the set is, admittedly, pricey — but it's an incredible deal considering that the same set costs $505.00 on the Wüsthof website.
Buy Wüsthof Classic Five-Piece Chef's Knife Set for $299.98 at Sam's Club.
Cholula Queso Blanco Chicken Burrito Bowls
I guess I'm behind the times: My go-to hot sauce brand has been selling frozen burrito bowls since 2024, and I didn't even know it. This flavor seems to be a Sam's Club exclusive, but the box of four bowls is a great price compared to the single servings sold elsewhere — they come in at about $3.72 each. Cholula's other burrito bowls go for close to $5 at some other retailers.
Buy Cholula Queso Blanco Chicken Burrito Bowls for $14.87 at Sam's Club.
King Arthur Baking Company 00 Pizza Flour
Shoppers can purchase a 5-pound bag of pizza flour from the store-bought flour brand Alton Brown swears by for just $7.98 at Sam's Club. Pizza flour is often expensive, and King Arthur errs on the pricier side, anyway. A measly 3-pound bag of the same flour costs $7.69 at Target.
Buy King Arthur Baking Company 00 Pizza Flour for $7.98 at Sam's Club.
Member's Mark 10-inch German Chocolate Cake
What better way to break in your new set of German knives than with a slice of German chocolate cake? Never mind that German chocolate cake isn't actually from Germany — this decadent cake is still worthy of the cut. While some reviewers complained that the cake differed from standard German chocolate, most enjoyed the cake's rich flavor.
Buy Member's Mark 10-inch German Chocolate Cake for $22.44 at Sam's Club.