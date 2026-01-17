The Kitchen Staple Ree Drummond 'Can't Live Without' And Feels 'Nervous' When She's Missing

While cooking on a sheet pan is the most obvious task you can do with these flat pans, they can help you with so much more in the kitchen. I find them super useful whenever I make food on skewers. To prevent wood skewers from splintering when grilling, they need to soak in water, and a sheet pan offers enough room to lay several skewers flat and fully submerged at the same time. To prevent them from burning on the grill, freeze your wooden skewers after you soak them. After parties, if I have a lot of flatware covered in dried gunk, I'll use the pan similarly, as a soaking location.

Sheet pans are also excellent drip catchers for things like pies, lasagna, or any other dish that might bubble over in the oven. Place the dish holding your food on top of a sheet pan, or place the pan on the rack underneath. I've used mine as a lid for my largest stockpot, to flatten out chicken, and as a tray to hold plates and napkins at parties. When my husband uses his smoker or grill, we load up all the ingredients and tools he needs on a sheet pan and carry everything outside at once.

You might even find sheet pans useful in making layer cakes. When you bake a large, flat cake in a sheet pan, not only will the cake cool faster than in traditional cake pans (because it's more shallow), but you can use cake rings to punch out perfectly even layers.

