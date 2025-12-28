What Ree Drummond Does With Leftover Food When Filming Ends

One of the reasons that Ree Drummond's Food Network show, "The Pioneer Woman," is so enduring is that it's filmed at her home, which is on a working cattle ranch. Viewers get a front row seat not only to Ree's kitchen, but sometimes to the early morning and late night tasks of the ranchers that work there. Because she's cooking at home, lots of Ree's recipes yield more servings than the average family might be used to making. It makes you wonder what she does with all that leftover food once the cameras stop rolling. Well, it turns out there are plenty of mouths to feed at any given time.

Naturally, her family is the happy recipient of the soups, sandwiches, pastas, and decadent desserts that Ree is famous for making. Before most of her children grew up and moved out of the house, there were five kids living at home, plus her husband, Ladd — not to mention the cattle ranching crew on site every day. But even if the family isn't home when Ree is working, the "Pioneer Woman" crew of about 25 people happily help make those leftovers disappear. And, finally, when no one can eat another bite, the Drummond family dogs are more than willing to polish off even the coldest morsels from the pots, pans, and plates.