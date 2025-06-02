Ree Drummond Can't Get On Board With Making One Type Of Baked Good

For 39 seasons and counting, Ree Drummond, host of the Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman," has whipped up hearty, homestyle, Americana dishes. Yet, you won't find Drummond's name on many recipes for one of the most "pioneering" foods to ever exist: bread. When asked to reveal what she's bad at cooking, Drummond explained to the "Bougie Adjacent" podcast, "I am terrible at bread-baking ... Very bad at it. Embarrassingly bad."

Known for her unapologetic and self-deprecating humor, Drummond continued, "I make a good, really good loaf of bread every 13 attempts, I would say. The rest of them are okay, and there are a couple that are actually really bad." This statement may surprise dedicated viewers and recipe makers of Drummond's, especially considering that her highly acclaimed White Sandwich Bread recipe boasts over 200 five-star reviews.

Drummond's bread recipe arsenal is more abundant with loaves elevated with savory flavors (Her Supreme Pizza Garbage Bread features ingredients that mirror the genius way Drummond makes lasagna taste like pizza), and sweeter offerings like yeast-raised sweet rolls, quick breads, and muffins. Unlike the one recipe Drummond wishes she never filmed for "The Pioneer Woman" (chicken strip pizza), she happily shares all the dinner rolls and breakfast breads she's more than confident in baking.