Ree Drummond Can't Get On Board With Making One Type Of Baked Good
For 39 seasons and counting, Ree Drummond, host of the Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman," has whipped up hearty, homestyle, Americana dishes. Yet, you won't find Drummond's name on many recipes for one of the most "pioneering" foods to ever exist: bread. When asked to reveal what she's bad at cooking, Drummond explained to the "Bougie Adjacent" podcast, "I am terrible at bread-baking ... Very bad at it. Embarrassingly bad."
Known for her unapologetic and self-deprecating humor, Drummond continued, "I make a good, really good loaf of bread every 13 attempts, I would say. The rest of them are okay, and there are a couple that are actually really bad." This statement may surprise dedicated viewers and recipe makers of Drummond's, especially considering that her highly acclaimed White Sandwich Bread recipe boasts over 200 five-star reviews.
Drummond's bread recipe arsenal is more abundant with loaves elevated with savory flavors (Her Supreme Pizza Garbage Bread features ingredients that mirror the genius way Drummond makes lasagna taste like pizza), and sweeter offerings like yeast-raised sweet rolls, quick breads, and muffins. Unlike the one recipe Drummond wishes she never filmed for "The Pioneer Woman" (chicken strip pizza), she happily shares all the dinner rolls and breakfast breads she's more than confident in baking.
Even cooking show hosts aren't bread-baking pros
There is one other very special bread "recipe" Ree Drummond didn't mention. Featured on The Pioneer Woman website there's a recipe titled, "The Bread," and with a name like that, one might expect it to be a pretty extraordinary-tasting from-scratch recipe. And while it probably does taste delicious, it's actually just Drummond's method to buttering a loaf of French bread with two sticks of softened, salted butter (This is not the time to use unsalted butter) and baking it off in the oven. Although it's not an artisan bread recipe by any means, but this could be Drummond metaphorically winking at her audience about her "bread baking." Nonetheless, it's a promising and accessible way for others like Drummond who feel less-than-enthused when it comes to baking bread, to proudly serve a delicious loaf of semi-homemade bread.
This type of simple, modest approach to ingredients and cooking — with a side of Drummond's free-spirited nature — has tremendously contributed to how she and The Pioneer Woman brand have amassed such a huge following. In fact, Drummond may have even gained a few more fans by owning up to the fact that even she has a weakness in the kitchen — something we can all relate to.