Ree Drummond Wishes She Never Filmed One Recipe For The Pioneer Woman

Ree Drummond explained that she wished she had never made chicken-strip pizza with pickles and sauce on her show. "The vision I had was of big, beautiful pieces of homemade fried chicken and thick-cut pickles with a drizzle of honey," Drummond said. However, the finished product paled in comparison.

Due to time constraints, Drummond had to use pre-made frozen chicken strips instead of making them from scratch as she usually would. According to Drummond, the frozen pieces "had not won any chicken-strip beauty pageants." After she added coleslaw as well, the recipe became what Drummond called a "sea of confusion." Drummond said she wished she could undo the episode.

It's not the only time that the celeb chef has combined pizza with another favorite. But, if that chicken-strip mishap was the worst thing to happen, it probably wasn't as bad as she thinks. After all, the episode still made it to the air. Compared with that, Drummond thought the rest of the issues she had faced on the show were minor, and she was able to work through them.