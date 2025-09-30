The Store-Bought Flour Brand Alton Brown Swears By

Some may think that the brand of flour you use at home doesn't make much of a difference, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Even different brands of the same type of flour can produce unique outcomes as a result of how they're made. Renowned celebrity chef Alton Brown bakes the chewiest chocolate chip cookies using his absolute favorite store-bought flour: King Arthur Baking Company. The brand was founded in the late 1700s, and has only continued to grow in popularity since it launched online in 1996.

Brown explained how he first discovered King Arthur flour on his website in a section fittingly titled Alton's Favorite Things, remembering, "Back in the '90s, when I was in culinary school up in Vermont, King Arthur Flour was a local company known to few outside of New England. Today, King Arthur Baking is THE source for ingredients and baker supplies." Brown likes the chewy quality of bread flour in baked goods, noting that some of his favorite recipes for pizza dough and chocolate chip cookies feature the higher-gluten, unbleached bread flour from the brand.