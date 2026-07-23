The Costco Exclusive Prepared Meal Shoppers Call 'An Abomination'

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Costco's prepared foods come in clutch when you don't feel like cooking, going out, or spending an exorbitant amount ordering a meal from DoorDash or Uber Eats. However, these convenient dishes can be hit or miss, and we've all experienced the disappointment of heating up a new premade meal only to realize it's nothing like we expected — and not in a good way.

Luckily, cautionary internet reviews can help prevent this tragic fate. According to many shoppers, one of Costco's worst premade meals is the Snapdragon Stir Fry Chicken Pad Thai. This Costco-exclusive dish comes in a two-pack of 16-ounce servings and typically costs about $15. However, it tends to go on sale frequently, which is unsurprising considering that it averages an abysmal 1.9 stars on the warehouse chain's website.

In a one-star review titled "Do not buy, Costco should remove from shelves," a shopper lambasted the dish. "Even if it was called something other than pad thai, it doesn't taste good. It's an abomination. It is chock full of sodium. The sauce is nothing like pad thai. It is essentially red pepper and fish sauce. I made it and threw it away and I will probably throw the other half of the pack away too," they said. In a Reddit thread on the r/Costco subreddit, one person ruthlessly commented, "Among the worst meals I've had in years. Quite possibly one of the worst I've had in my life." Another user didn't mince words: "Worse than cat food." While taste is subjective, the overwhelming majority of reviewers seem to agree that the Snapdragon Stir Fry Chicken Pad Thai is superlatively unappetizing.