Forget Side Sauces: This Is What Olive Garden Pros Dip Their Breadsticks In

When it comes to Olive Garden's breadsticks, you already know that they're pretty much the best appetizer on the menu, plus an endless amount come with your meal. If you want to make them even more fun, you can tack on a side of various pasta sauces to dip them in. (You'll end up eating a ton of breadsticks this way; I can tell you this from personal experience.) While the dipping sauces are an add-on straight from the menu, one TikTok user decided to tinker with the breadstick dipping sauce idea even further.

TikToker ketohalfasser posted a video of their dining companion pulling a more advanced move with the breadstick, dipping it into a side of not pasta sauce, but rather, Olive Garden's famous salad dressing. It didn't stop there, though. The now-dampened breadstick then went into a plate of freshly grated Romano cheese, which is what your Olive Garden server will happily shower you with. The Italian dressing and cheese combo is certainly a much brighter pop of flavor than the traditional pasta sauces and an off-the-beaten-path option if you're an Olive Garden vet who's looking for something new.