Why Your Starbucks Drink Tastes Different Every Time You Order It

One of the biggest selling points for fast food franchises is that they are highly standardized. When you go to a Burger King to get a Whopper, chances are it won't be appreciably better or worse than any other Whopper you've eaten in your life (unless you order a better Whopper with these four tips). In other words, you know what you're going to get. But if that's the case, how come a Starbucks Frappuccino (or any of the coffee chain's other caffeinated concoctions) can taste noticeably different depending on the day, or even the time of day? Well, there are a few different reasons, chief among them being the varying quality of Starbucks baristas.

One Starbucks employee who trains baristas weighed in on the matter on Reddit. "If trainers stick too closely to the modules, newbies learn very standard forms of drinks and a super limited amount at that," they said. They may be able to make the drinks on the latest Starbucks summer menu, but if you ask for anything complicated they may very well flounder. On top of that, there was a change in policy regarding barista training that may explain some disparities. That same Reddit post continued, saying, "Starbucks also has switched from actual module training for promos/new drinks to 'read the recipes and take a quiz' style training, which is supposed to be followed up with time to make all the new drinks. Do you get to? Probably no. You're lucky if you get the time to make one before launch." That's a point worth remembering: If a barista makes a mistake, they may not be incompetent, but rather ill-prepared.