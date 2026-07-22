You Don't Need Tortilla Chips For A Nacho Base — Do This For An Asian-Inspired Twist
It's hard to imagine having nachos without tortilla chips, be it homemade tortilla chips or the best store-bought brands. However, this beloved appetizer is surprisingly easy to reinvent with a different base. You can swap out traditional corn chips for another crispy and economical option — one that also won't completely change the dish and keep its irresistibly crunchy, savory, and loaded bites. We're talking about wonton wrappers. Deep-fry these thin, square sheets of dough, and you'll have the perfect replacement for tortilla chips.
Wonton wrappers are typically used to make dumplings and wontons, and often boiled or steamed. And if your local grocery has run out of tortilla chips, just head to the refrigerated section and grab a pack of these wrappers. You can fry them as is, or cut them into triangles before frying them until golden-brown. Once they turn into crunchy chips, they become the perfect vehicle for holding sauces, meats, and fresh garnishes, much in the same way that tortilla chips are used.
Unlike tortilla chips, which can have a strong corn flavor, fried wonton wrappers have a more subtle taste, especially when fried in neutral oils, like canola or vegetable. You can further lighten the flavor by air-frying the wrappers, since you won't have to douse them in oil. And if you want the fried wrappers to be savory, season them while they are still warm after deep-frying or air-frying.
The best toppings for Asian-inspired wonton nachos
Since fried wonton wrappers have a mild flavor, you won't have a problem pairing them with various toppings. But rather than choosing traditional nacho ingredients, like ground beef, cheddar cheese, and salsa, or gas station toppings for on-the-go nachos, you can take the Asian route and top your crispy base with savory items, like soy-glazed chicken, teriyaki chicken, Korean-style barbecue beef, or crispy tofu. You can also swap out the melted cheese and drizzle your nachos with spicy mayo, sriracha aioli, or sweet chili sauce.
If you want each bite to be more satisfying, garnish with fresh veggies like shredded carrots, sliced onions, cabbage slaw, diced cucumbers, bean sprouts, cilantro, and scallions. For extra crunch and brightness, toss in some pickles, and for even more texture, sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds or crushed peanuts. If you want extra heat, finish with sliced jalapeños or fresh red chiles.
Want to go all-out with a Japanese-inspired variation? Top your fried wonton wrappers with tuna or salmon, avocado, cucumber, and eel sauce before seasoning them with furikake, the Japanese spice that also gives instant ramen more flavor. Alternately, you can also create a poke bowl-inspired variant by topping your fried wonton with cubed tuna or salmon, Kewpie mayonnaise, and scallions.